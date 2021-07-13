PM statement at coronavirus press conference: 12 July 2021





Like millions of people across the country I woke up on a sad and heartbreaking morning but filled with pride and hope and also with gratitude to Gareth Southgate and the entire England squad for the best campaign of the England team in any tournament I can remember. There is.

They made history. They lifted our souls and brought joy to this country. I know they will continue to do so.

And I’m ashamed of those who ordered racist abuse on some players. And I want you to crawl back under the rock you came from.

The whole team played like a hero and I’m sure this is only the beginning of achievement. I say bring Qatar next year, let’s start with Ireland and dare to hope that our UK can host the World Cup in 2030.

Moving on to phase 4 of our roadmap now, we have reached the stage of the pandemic with no easy answers or clear dates for unlocking. More than 30,000 cases per day is a significant increase. And we can see what’s happening across Europe as the Delta variant takes hold among our friends.

We know we will see more hospitalizations and deaths from Covid. But we also know that this wave was clearly foreseen by our scientists when we first laid out our roadmap in February.

And so far we are in the mid-range of predictions for infection and at the bottom of our predictions for mortality.

And we also know that if we postpone these 4 phases now, for example in September or beyond, the weather will get colder and the virus will have a greater natural benefit and schools will reopen when they come back.

So we think now is the right time to move on with the natural fires of school holidays in the next few days. And Chris and Patrick will explain in a moment how we meet the four tests for step 4 in the UK.

But it is absolutely important to proceed carefully now. And I can’t say this strongly or firmly enough. This epidemic is not over. This disease coronavirus continues to pose a risk to you and your family.

We cannot immediately return to our pre-covid life on Monday, July 19th.

While we will stick to our plans to lift legal restrictions and lift social distancing, we expect and encourage people to wear face coverings in crowded and confined spaces where they come into contact with people they don’t normally meet, such as on public transport.

It has removed government directives to work from home whenever possible, but we don’t expect the country to return to one desk starting Monday. And during the summer, I was establishing business guidelines for a gradual return to work.

And social responsibility issues urged the use of the NHS Covid Pass in nightclubs and other places with large crowds.

We’re updating guidelines on how clinically vulnerable people can keep themselves safe, and generally urge everyone to keep thinking about others and consider the risks.

Please keep up with our strict border policies, including quarantine for people arriving from Red List countries.

Keep your testing, tracking and isolation systems in place.

Every week we are using hundreds of thousands more jabs, and delays to the roadmap we announced last month have allowed us to get 7 million more jabs in the last 4 weeks alone.

By next Monday, two-thirds of adults will get their second dose and all adults will get their first dose.

And now the most important thing is that you get that jab. A jab that protects you and your family and allows you to go on vacation, for example.

And, of course, it is thanks to our antivirus program that we are able to take these prudent steps now. However, you need to be careful and get vaccinated to take these steps.

So please take that jab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-statement-at-coronavirus-press-conference-12-july-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos