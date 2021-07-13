Oil rises amid expectations of falling U.S. crude inventories





TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) – Oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s decline, with expectations of a further drop in U.S. crude inventories outweighing fears that the spread of COVID-19 variants derail the global economic recovery.

Brent crude for September climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 75.41 a barrel at 0036 GMT, after losing 0.5% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude in August stood at $ 74.33 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.3%, after falling 0.6% the day before.

“Optimism about the tight supply and declining US crude stocks has provided support,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, analyst at commodity broker Fujitomi Co, adding that bullish global stocks also helped. stimulate investor risk appetite.

“Still, growing concerns about a spike in COVID-19 infection cases around the world and uncertainty over OPEC + ‘s production plans will likely limit the gains,” he added.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to decline for the eighth straight week, while gasoline inventories also fell, according to a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday.

Crude inventories have been declining steadily for several weeks, with U.S. inventories falling to their lowest since February 2020 in the week leading up to July 2. read more

Supporting market sentiment, a gauge of global stocks closed at a record high on Monday as investors looked for signs whether the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus could hamper economic growth. Read more

Still, reports from around the world of the spike in infections have kept some investors cautious. Read more

The World Health Organization has warned that the Delta variant is becoming dominant and that many countries have yet to receive enough doses of the vaccine to keep their health workers safe. Read more

Meanwhile, OPEC + has yet to move forward in closing the divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that last week blocked a deal to increase oil production, making another political meeting this week less likely, OPEC + sources said. Read more

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; edited by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-rises-expectations-us-crude-stocks-falling-2021-07-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos