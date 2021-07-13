UK charities struggle to navigate foreign exchange markets





British charities are losing money as a result of currency volatility and high transaction costs, a new study shows how donations to multinational organizations are often eroded by the foreign exchange market.

A study by London-based consulting firm Audere Solutions and Charitytransfers.org, a division of accounting firm Crowe, found that nearly half of UK nonprofits had to use donated funds to cover losses from overseas remittances.

A survey of 114 organizations has projects in many countries around the world and highlights the perpetual problems of charities that can undermine their ability to do their jobs.

Only a quarter of surveyed respondents said they had a formal policy to minimize currency exchange costs, and a third said they did not understand or do not know how to calculate the cost of international payments.

At the same time, few companies seek to protect themselves from large-scale movements in the currency market, with only 11% of respondents using derivatives such as forwards to hedge against such changes.

“The result, unfortunately, is that many people [charities] A report from Charitytransfers.org said, “You may be exposed to weak execution conditions, inconsistencies and ultimately higher costs.” “This result is [charities] You will struggle to control or reduce your remittance costs. After all, it’s hard to do that without knowing exactly what the cost is right from the start.”

Charities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which has reduced fundraising opportunities and many organizations are seriously struggling with a lack of funding. Foreign exchange costs represent another headwind facing the management of these groups.

Charitable organizations receive donations from two main sources: government agencies and other official agencies that allocate funds for specific projects or purposes, or public donations. The latter often provides so-called unlimited funds that can be sliced ​​and diced according to the needs of charities.

Nearly half of the 114 companies had to raise such funds to compensate for their sending abroad due to unfavorable exchange rate fluctuations and high transaction costs.

Charitytransfers.org noted that although many of these foreign exchange issues have affected charities over the years, potential remedies have “not yet been widely adopted”.

The cost of sending money overseas to pay for charitable projects has long plagued the sector. According to a 2011 report by Stamp Out Poverty, foreign exchange transactions cost up to £50 million in unnecessary spending each year.

