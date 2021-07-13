UK lifts last virus restrictions on 19 July 104.5 WOKV





LONDON — (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that all remaining lockdown measures in the UK will be lifted within a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. He said now was the right time for schools to close for the summer break, but urged people to proceed cautiously.

Johnson said the pandemic risk remains, but legal restrictions will be replaced by recommendations to wear masks in crowded places and public transport. In terms of social responsibility, places with high crowds, such as night clubs, must use a vaccine passport to enter.”

This epidemic is not over. This disease, coronavirus, continues to pose a risk to you and your family. Johnson said on Monday, July 19, that he could not immediately return to his pre-COVID life.

The final phase of UK lockdown easing means restrictions on all social gatherings will be lifted and social distancing measures will be lifted. The nightclub can open for the first time since March last year, and there are no longer restrictions on people attending concerts, theaters, weddings or sporting events.

Health Minister Sajid Javid earlier said the time was right to give the British a chance to return to normal life. He said the government’s decision balances the damage caused by COVID-19 with the damage caused by ongoing restrictions.

Javid told Parliament that a successful vaccine launch in the UK means that 9 out of 10 adults in the UK now have antibodies to the virus. The government is on track to achieve its goal of providing the first vaccination to all adults by July 19, when all remaining lockdown restrictions, including mandatory mask wearing, are lifted.

As of Monday, 87% of the UK adult population had received their first dose and 66% had both. At the same time, infections have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with more than 30,000 new cases per day caused by the delta strain.

Javid said new infections could reach 100,000 a day after the summer, but two doses of the vaccine provide effective protection against serious illness caused by the virus, and officials believe the surge in cases will not put unsustainable pressure on hospitals. said there is

Javid and Johnson said waiting any longer for restrictions to be lifted puts the virus at risk of peaking in the fall and winter, when children return to school and hospitals are most likely to be overwhelmed with seasonal infections.

“Whether we like it or not, there will never be a perfect time to take this action because we simply cannot eradicate this virus and the coronavirus is not going away,” Javid said.

Many infections have occurred in young people who have not yet received their first vaccination. The government has no plans to give the vaccine to children under the age of 18 yet.

The UK government believes the vaccine launch has largely broken the link between infection and those requiring hospitalization. The number of people requiring hospitalization or dying from COVID-19 has increased slightly in recent years, but remains low and largely stable.

However, concerns about the rapid increase in cases are putting pressure on governments to take a more cautious approach to deregulation.

Jonathan Ashworth, a health spokesperson for the opposition Labor Party, said Zavid’s plan was like stepping on the accelerator while unbuckling his seat belt. And Stephen Griffin, an associate professor at the University of Leeds School of Medicine, called the move an irresponsible gamble.

Griffin said he was baffled at the thought that in the case of an epidemic, we could leave public health to individual choice, which is indeed the epitome of collective responsibility. The government’s message about the restrictions is more of a blatant contradiction by calling attention while lifting all current guidelines.

Peter Openshaw, who is part of a group advising governments about the novel respiratory virus, says it’s important to maintain some protective measures, such as wearing a mask.

I really don’t understand why people are reluctant to wear face coverings,” he told BBC Radio. Vaccines are fantastic, but you have to give them time to work.”

The UK government, which has implemented one of the longest closures in the world, lifted restrictions on the UK in a series of steps that began in March when schools reopened. The fourth and final phase was postponed last month to give more people time to get vaccinated due to the rapid spread of the delta mutation.

Other parts of the UK, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following their own largely similar roadmaps in lifting lockdowns.

___

Follow the AP Pandemic Report at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, reproduced or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wokv.com/news/uk-health-chief/BMO2H3JOJC6RDIISH5GFTAOIRI/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos