A lone British Coast charity walker praises Troon’s support after mentally ‘struggling’





A lone charity shore walker praised the friendly Ayrshire community after spending weeks without telling anyone.

36-year-old Chris Howard is making an incredible trek along the British coastline to help children suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The father of three from Cambridge has been away from home since July last year, hoping to finish the challenge for children in need by the end of this year.

This week, the energetic Walker arrived in Ayrshire after going through the most mentally tough part of his challenge.

And while passing our idyllic coast, the people of Troon made a great impression by offering him a cup of tea and plenty of food.

Chris, who still runs his own architecture firm, told Ayrshire Live: I’ve been walking in Scotland for 4 weeks and I’ve been feeling a bit demoralized as I pass through Dumfries and Galloway.

It felt like going 2 steps forward and 10 steps back. When I arrived in Ayrshire people started to take an interest in me and I met some really lovely people.

Troon really stood out to me and I loved it. It was really hard mentally and I couldn’t talk to anyone for weeks.

As soon as I arrived in Troon, I bought a cup of tea.

Seeing Chris’ bright t-shirt and flag, locals reached out on social media.

CGulls Café on Church Street in town served him refreshments and food when his family contacted him to chat.

Chris said: I have spent the last year as a stranger in a new city. It is sometimes difficult, especially because of the epidemic.

At Troon, we get a lot of messages on our Facebook page asking what we can do to help.

Troon couple Chris and Julie Kelly invited Chris over for tea (Image: SUBMITTED/AYRSHIRE POST)

Everyone was so kind. CGulls cafe gave me a lot of food, but he met me at the ice cream parlor and wanted to give me something.

There was a girl who gave me an Irn-Bru jelly baby. Based in Irn-Bru, I’m thinking of exploring the rest of Scotland.

They wanted to make sure I was okay and thought I would be lonely.

A friendly IT technician from a local school invited Chris to his house for a drink.

Chris Kelly, 44, who lives with Julie and son Alexander, 15, was inspired by Walker, who has so far raised more than 25,000 people for Children In Need.

Chris told Ayrshire Live: What he does is fantastic. He seems to have accepted it as his stride. He is a really inspiring person.

We offered to put him to sleep and he and my son enjoyed talking about Harry Potter.

You can donate to Chris’ fundraiser here.

