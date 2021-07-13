House Party: 15 Unique British Vacation Accommodations for Group Vacations | group tour





When it’s time to regroup the gang, try this big group house for its size. It can accommodate up to 10 people and has a swimming pool, hot tub, karaoke and croquette lawn.

Availability for the peak summer season is very limited, but even for larger buildings there is a lot of scope to book a short September vacation or a longer fall vacation. You just need to decide on your guest list.

Polpier, Mebagi City, Cornwall

Large outdoor swimming pool, ocean view location near one of South Cornwall’s most prized fishing spots, great outdoor wooden bar with tennis courts, croquet lawn and pizza oven but the main hall serves as a disco room, snooker room, cricket field and home cinema It’s worth the wait, especially since the pool heats up from the first week of October. 4 nights per week from October, 4,550 or 7,750 per week, sleeps 16 people, thewowhousecompany.com

Rock View and Sandpiper, Lizard, Cornwall Rock View and Sandpiper on Lizard Peninsula

That’s a good tip. The website groupaccommodation.com has an excellent deferred deal page showing last-minute availability due to cancellations (more can be expected since international travel is being opened as an alternative to staycation). Among the currently popular books are Rockview and Sandpiper. Two neighboring apartments are for rent on the stunning Lizard Peninsula. It may be simplistic in style, but it’s an interior pizza that complements Polurrian Cove’s location and views overlooking the lustrous sea. From July 30th 2,000 for one week, 3,750 for two weeks, 10 people, groupaccommodation.com

Yew Tree Farm, KentYew Tree Farm: Great Places for Families

Get this rare one quickly. summer availability. A great garden for families will shame most public playgrounds with sunken trampolines, treehouses with rock climbing, and climbing frames with tube slides. Adults can go to the gym and soak in the hot tub and support the restaurant bar. Late nights are nothing new in a cottage on the site of the recording studio where Bob Marley and Desmond Decker were engaged to party on the farmhouse. For a walk in the North Downs, you have to get up before sunset. Available from 23 July, 4,075 per week, 14 sleep, 3,575 per week in September, 3,075 in October, bloomstays.com

Craigston Castle, AberdeenshireCraigston Castle… The reception room has a mirror from the Palais de Versailles.

Spanning 100 hectares (250 acres) on the northeast coast, this magnificent Scottish castle has been the home of the Urquharts family since 1604, so it’s time for them to share it with you and your comrades. The five elegant bedrooms feature patterned wallpaper, massive oriental rugs and four-poster beds, while the furniture in the reception room features gilded mirrors from the Palace of Versailles. Luxurious action with croquettes on the lawn, horseback riding, golfing or going to the shore. From September 2,600 people per week, 1,600 people on weekends, 10 people

Goodnestone Park, KentGoodnestone Park: If it was enough for Jane Austen…

Cottages.com has a few more weeks of summer left than most providers. If there are 18 of you and 689 in one head, you can have maximum dominance in Kent’s Goodneston Park, a grand and imposing home suitable for aristocrats and Jane Austen. Her older brother is married to an incumbent family and visits her often and finds inspiration for arrogance and prejudice. The Palladian house is nicely decorated in modern colours, but garden games, champagne receptions, and a lot of rumors and scandals (probably) still fit the course. Available for 12,400 per week in July and August or 9,310 per week in September, accommodates 18 people, Cottages.com

The Beach House, Hayling Island, HampshireThe Beach House overlooks the vast sands of the Hayling Islands.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Beach Houses is the sun deck with striped loungers overlooking the expansive beaches of the Hayling Islands. Then again the garden and cool bedrooms on the shoreline with roll top tubs, seaweed rugs and whitewashed timber are pretty messy too. If you don’t know Hayling Island, you’ll miss out on one of the best beaches on the South Coast, great for windsurfing and kitesurfing. During a short stay, you can visit a steam locomotive, a wildlife park and a mini golf course. From 2,800 per week from September, from 1,500 for 3 nights and weekends from October from 11 people, Cabinsandcastles.co.uk

Restaurant at Belle Isle Castle, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh Belle Isle Castle

The vast and luxurious winged castle sits on a 190-hectare site that includes eight islands in Upper Loch Erne, where guests can enjoy boating and fishing. A huge ballroom with dazzling wallpapers, towers and charming coral painted high ceilings will make Belle Isle Castle a memorable place for a big gathering, especially if someone is doing something fun at the Bard’s Gallery. A local pub is only 1 mile away, but you can sniff by the bonfire in the lounge. Available from July, 4,355-5,994 people per week, 26 sleeps, coolstays.com

One of 3 properties at Honeybridge Estate, SomersetThe Barn, Honeybridge Estate

Pick herbs and fruits from apple, pear and blackberry bushes, shop for supplies at the local farm store, buy a bottle from the nearby Wiston Vineyard, switch settings to Good Life mode and relax. This is how you start at the new Honeybridge Estate with three high-spec properties: Cottage (for 5 people), Barn (for 12 people) and House (for 16 people). The house has a swimming pool in a modern extension, the Barn has a hot tub and games room, and the estate garden has a large tree house, fishing lake, zipwire and home office of a shepherd’s hut for party poopers. 4,500 per week from September, 12 at Barn, 6,875 sleeping at 33, Honeybridgeestate.co.uk

Forter Castle, PerthshireLuxurious Forter Castle

With turrets, spiral stone steps, stained glass windows, and walls with swords and taxidermy, the lavish Forter is the Scottish classic you can find. Nestled in Cairngorms National Park, all the best outdoor activities in the country are close by, but it’s just as tempting as staying local and booking a session to try archery, crossbow shooting and ax throwing on the grounds. Be sure to do it before tasting whiskey over a wood fire. Available from September 4,725 per week, accommodating 12 people

Forest House, West SussexThe Forest House has thatched roofs and is located in an idyllic setting.

Built in the 17th century with a thick thatched roof in an idyllic setting near one of Sussex Weald’s highest points, Forest House feels a world far away from the remarkably close London. The local village Turners Hill, a deer hunting ground in the gardens, is a sanctuary with three pubs, but somehow Three Bridges train station is only a five-minute drive away. 2,500 per week from 31 August, 1,100 3 nights weekend from September, 10 guests, Cabinsandcastles.co.uk

Box Barn, MonmouthshireBox Barn A rustic cottage with a festive atmosphere.

If you want to relax with friends inside and out, stay in a rustic hut with a festive atmosphere at Box Barn near Raglan. A wood-fired hot tub can be lit for arrival, a pizza oven on an outdoor wooden deck, a large seating area around the fire pit, and a covered but side-opening tin roof for spending the evenings. There is a bar. The upstairs room is also fun and stylish, with 6 single box beds with curtains to create a Tokyo-Ford-Hotel-Country House vibe. Available at canopyandstars.co.uk from late September to October for $1,495 for 4 nights. Up to 8 additional guests can stay in the 2-person caravan or bring their own tent (from 10ppm per night).

Long Barn, Appleton le Moors, North York MoorsThe Long Barn: original stone wall with undamaged columns

This second-class registered barn in the village of Appleton le Moors has been luxuriously restored to its original stone walls and columns intact and has 7 en-suite rooms. There’s a Sonos music system and a wine fridge, and another barn has an LCD projector for movie nights, ping-pong and ping-pong. Hiking here is of course wonderful. Rievaulx Abbey and Castle Howard are nearby, and the local Moors Inn pub is known for its friendly atmosphere and steak pies. 4 nights rest during the week in September, 2,120 people, 14 people sleeping, townendfarm.org.uk

Club space at Bradshaw Hall, West Yorkshire Bradshaw Hall

In a remote rural location between Manchester and Leeds and 7 miles from Huddersfield, this huge renovated pub party pad is ready to host your dream get-together from March 2020. The shiny floor of the living room invites disco slides. Velvet sofas are grouped by huge windows for cocktails, a club area for dancing (with poles) and a karaoke basement with a stage. A hot tub, sauna and two games rooms add to the fun. The scenery is nice, but you won’t have time for that. 1 night break available on selected dates in July and August 2,115, September 5 nights from 6,215, 22 people (additional person 160pp, maximum 30 people), partyhouses.co.uk

St Curigs Church, SnowdoniaSt Curigs Church has a golden mosaic dome and stained glass windows.

Be a whimsical pad for large groups in a great location for hiking, biking, and adventure in the rugged landscapes of Snowdonias. The Church of St Curigs in Capel Curig may have been converted into a villa, but there is no doubt as to the origin of the building’s existence, with its sacred golden mosaic domes and stained glass windows displaying religious images. But the organ was replaced by a grand piano, a pool table and a harp. Why not? One bedroom has an original stone pulpit, where you can fully soak in the hot tub. From September 3,990 per week for 16 guests, independentcottages.co.uk

Dining room in Battel Hall and Oast House, Kent Battel Hall

Located on the outskirts of Leeds Castle estate, this stunning rattan-covered medieval mansion is a magical place for a late summer break. Arrow-hole windows and heavy wooden doors lead to a huge wooden paneled banquet hall that will make eating hot pot noodles a special occasion. The wooden rooms are painted in a beautiful mid-blue color and feature antiques and nice furnishings. All of that is very stylish and rotten. After exploring the grounds, visit the castle to see the falconry exhibits and labyrinths, then return for croquettes and drinks on the lawn. From September 3,830 4 nights, 14 pax, coolstays.com

