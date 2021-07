Pregnant British woman’s covid-19 vaccine hesitant mix advice | corona virus

Pregnant women are receiving a dangerously mixed message from health professionals, according to campaign activists, and the numbers suggest that vaccine resistance is very high among vulnerable groups.

A survey of nearly 9,000 pregnant women by campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed found that three-quarters of pregnant women in the UK are concerned about the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Founder Joeli Brearley, who will present evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on new parents at a Congressional Petition Selection Committee meeting on Wednesday, said pregnant women were the only vulnerable group not given priority for vaccines, and misinformation was spread. Like a wildfire, many women refuse to be vaccinated. The study found that 40% never had a single dose and only 21% had two doses.

Brearley said the idea of ​​Freedom Day was completely nonsense for hundreds of thousands of pregnant women. As people mercilessly take off their masks, the vast majority of pregnant women are forced to self-isolate.

The group said it was flooded with stories of negative messages sent by medical professionals to pregnant women.

On the group’s Twitter page, social media consultant Jen Thorne said she was shocked when the midwife told her:

Another woman, Ceri Williams, said she had a second attack at 30 weeks pregnant but had to fight for it.

The support of midwives and medical professionals was terrible, she wrote. Yesterday at the immunization center, I was asked several times whether I would like to continue and I was judged and I was very upset.

Elizabeth Crompton wrote: I was asked if I would risk a GP specifically hired by Vaccine Hub to get a pregnant woman’s consent. He asked if he would wait for me to have a baby.

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a UK study shows that pregnant women are less likely to get Covid than other groups, but the majority of those infected with the virus have little or no symptoms but may be at an increased risk of developing serious illness.

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) has found that pregnant women with COVID-19 symptoms are two to three times more likely to give birth prematurely. A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that women who tested positive for COVID-19 at birth were twice as likely to have a stillbirth.

The time has come for the government to consider and prioritize the needs of pregnant women before more tragedies happen, said Brearley, who urged the government to give pregnant women a priority and promote clear information.

In April, JCVI recommended that pregnant women get the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, if possible, after US data showed that approximately 90,000 pregnant women were vaccinated without safety concerns.

A month later, the government said it would modify the system to allow pregnant women to choose their own vaccines after an organization representing obstetricians, GPs and midwives said they were being delivered from pole to pole.

