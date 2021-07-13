Japan warns of Taiwan crisis, growing risks of US-China rivalry





“It is necessary that we pay close attention to the situation more than ever with a sense of crisis,” the newspaper said in a new section on Taiwan. “In particular, the competition in technological fields is likely to become even more intense,” he said of the US-China struggle.

The defense review, which was approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government on Tuesday, identifies China as Japan’s top national security concern.

The recent increase in Beijing’s military activity around Taiwan worries Tokyo since the island is located near the Okinawa range at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. Chinese President Xi Jinping this month pledged to complete “reunification” with Taiwan and in June criticized the United States as “a risk creator” after sending a warship across the Straits of Taiwan separating the island from the mainland.

Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso said this month in a speech reported by Japanese media that Japan should join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan against any invasion. Aso later said any eventuality regarding Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue when asked about the remarks, which drew a rebuke from Beijing.

As the military rivalry between the United States and China intensifies, their economic competition is fueling a race to take the lead in key technologies, such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The emergence of rival tech camps poses a challenge for Japan as its economy relies as much on trade relations with China as it does with the United States. Japan will also have to spend a lot to keep up with government funding for technological development in the United States, China and Europe.

Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate recently passed the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which allows $ 190 billion in technology spending, including $ 54 billion to increase chip production. House of Representatives lawmakers are debating a separate proposal that also promises generous funding, the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or EAGLE Act.

The annual security review in Japan also includes for the first time a section on threats posed by climate change, which it says will increase competition for land and resources, and could trigger massive movements of climate refugees. . An increase in global warming-related disasters could also stretch military capabilities, he adds, while melting Arctic Sea ice could lead to the militarization of northern waters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/12/asia/japan-defense-white-paper-taiwan-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos