HMRC Performance During Unique Years





Today we released the HMRC Q4 earnings updates for the period 2020-2021, as well as regular monthly customer service and complaint updates for March 2021. These figures are subject to change until final figures for 2020 through 2021 are published in the annual report and fall fiscal year. 2021.

This year has been a special year for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which has played an important role at the center of the government’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Like any other customer service organization, March 2020 had to quickly adapt to an unprecedented environment, make a choice for work, and prioritize service resources to provide urgent government assistance to its customers. Since then, our priorities have been clear.

To continue providing essential services to keep the COVID-19 support package tax system running smoothly, helping the UK make a smooth transition in the European Union to protect livelihoods through government offerings

One of these priorities will in itself be a huge challenge for any service organization. During the pandemic, we worked hard to balance these needs and prioritize what our clients and pastors need us most.

Delivering coronavirus (COVID-19) support plans

A quick and efficient response to the pandemic has protected jobs and incomes and improved cash flow for businesses. We have provided financial assistance to millions of individuals and businesses through government COVID-19 assistance packages, such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Plan and the Self-Employment Income Support Plan.

By the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, HMRC’s coronavirus job retention scheme allowed 1.3 million employers to claim 58 billion for more than 11.4 million layoff jobs.

We also provided $24.5 billion in assistance to self-employed people with nearly 8.8 million claims through the Self-Employment Income Assistance Plan (numbers through May 9, 2021 – see Additional Stats for COVID-19 Assistance Plans).

We built the service from scratch in less than six weeks and payments for both plans were made within six days of a customer making a claim online. Our Eat Out to Help Out initiative in the summer of 2020 has been adopted at 78,000 locations across the UK to support 160 million meals and pay out hospitality participating businesses within five business days.

We also opened a COVID-19 Helpline on March 16, 2020 for customers who need to call us. By the end of the fiscal year, all lines had handled 2.5 million customer calls. Pandemic to answer questions about various government-funded initiatives.

We placed more than 5,000 customer advisors on our helpline at the onset of the pandemic and continued to prioritize this service. From the end of the first quarter of 2020 to 2021, the average customer wait time was 3 minutes and 6 seconds, and at the end of the fourth quarter, it decreased to 1 minute and 16 seconds. The COVID-19 Helpline also handled approximately 500,000 web chats and provided an overall customer satisfaction rating of 95%.

EU to UK Transition Offer

The UK transition period has ended on 31 December 2020. In preparation, we trained nearly 3,000 colleagues on more than 50 systems and handled the largest of any single distance learning program.

We publish nearly 600 guidance updates and work with businesses to ensure they are ready at the end of the transition period.

We are also providing new border customs facilities and pop-up sites in key locations, designing subsidy schemes that the customs brokerage sector can use flexibly to increase capacity, and launching the Trader Support Service to help businesses that need to operate in Northern Ireland. introduced. protocol. More than 36,000 traders have signed up for the Trader Support Service and processed approximately 359,000 reports.

After the end of the UK transition period, you will have the following benefits:

Keep goods moving quickly and efficiently across borders, including essential supplies to help fight communicable diseases such as hospital equipment, PPE and vaccines Keep customs clearance times within target ranges: 95% within 2 hours and within 4 hours 100% new after-hours service introduction 24/7 support for urgent border issues

We also expanded the capacity of our customs and international trade helpline to answer more than 70,000 calls from early 2021, with an average response time of less than 5 seconds in February and March 2021.

Improving the customer experience

I am proud to have carried out these ministerial priorities quickly and effectively in a time of national crisis. At the same time, we have successfully ensured that our core services continue to run during the pandemic. We’ve taken a sympathetic approach to our customers struggling to pay their taxes while continuing to collect revenue for our public services and provide important benefits to families.

We have seen record high customer satisfaction with our digital services. Averaged 85.2% across the fiscal year (83.3% in the fourth quarter). We also introduced a variety of new digital services during the pandemic, such as digital stamps to avoid paper handling, virtual assistants that handle routine self-assessment and tax deduction queries such as password reset and payment date queries, and improved web chat capabilities. I did. , handling more than 3 million chats in 2020-2021 from 1 million in 2019-2020.

To further support customers during the pandemic, several tax policy changes and clarifications have been made, including deferring income tax payments for self-assessing customers and VAT invoices for UK businesses.

During this time, we witnessed changes in service requirements, which required flexible deployment and training of our colleagues to respond to spikes in demand. One example is a P87 claim that includes telecommuting expenses, a 70% increase in claims compared to the same period last year.

The complexity of processing these claims and additional post items related to reimbursement and other COVID-19 related issues resulted in longer post-processing times in the second half, despite a 9% overall decline in demand for us. Post service all year round.

We received 9.6 million calls in the fourth quarter, 2 million more than in the third quarter of the fiscal year. On average, call response times are 15:23 minutes, which is longer than the average wait time for the entire fiscal year of 12:04 minutes. This falls short of the high standards we aim to deliver, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused to many people during busy times.

Comparing the performance figures for individual helplines can explain the reasons for this increase. Customers with tax credit, child allowance, and tax-free daycare generally experienced similar services to the average year. For example, the average response time for tax credit helplines was 6:53 in March 2021 compared to 6:49 in March 2020. We have successfully managed an annual peak of these services throughout the year.

However, the impact of the need to prioritize was felt stronger with PAYE and self-assessment services. At the height of our self-assessment, we had successfully helped 10.7 million customers file returns (almost 96% reported online), but the phone service for these customers wasn’t as robust as we’d like.

The skills and capabilities needed to support customers through their COVID-19 support plan are the same essential skills we use for PAYE and our self-assessment services. We have made a conscious choice to transition our experienced advisors to COVID-19 support. Because that’s what individuals and small businesses need most urgently in times of severe crisis.

By the end of Q4, the average call waiting time for PAYE and self-rated customers was generally 28 minutes compared to 9 minutes in 2019 to 2020. This is one of the biggest telephony services we offer, so it inevitably affects overall telephony. performance figures.

Revenue collection and tax compliance management

In this unprecedented situation between 2020 and 2021, we are balancing a careful balance between generating revenue for UK public services, maintaining a fair and equitable level of competition for all, and prioritizing customer support to best protect our viable business. tried to do

We tried to take a common-sense approach to the individual situation and act fairly and equitably with individuals in uncertain financial situations or viable businesses that could not survive the pandemic. Where people couldn’t pay their taxes, it deferred payments and allowed them to pay off their debts in reasonable installments over time. If people are unable to address our compliance inquiries, we have postponed them if possible.

Despite this year’s hardships, we collected 191 billion in taxes in the fourth quarter of 2020, more than the 176.4 billion we collected during the same period. 633.4 billion collected in the last fiscal year (figure is on a cash basis, rounded to the nearest million and consistent with postings in the UK’s HMRC tax receipts and national insurance contributions), but largely in line with the Budget Office’s forecast. responsibility.

The compliance return was $14.2 billion in additional revenue from compliance activities generated during the fourth quarter, and the total compliance return at the end of the fiscal year was $31.3 billion. By the end of the last fiscal year, the compliance return was 36.9 billion, but was skewed by a handful of very large one-time success stories between 2019 and 2020.

The pandemic also had some impact on our debt balance, but much of this was due to the government’s choice to support customers by temporarily deferring payments. The VAT deferral plan, for example, allowed businesses to defer nearly 600,000 VAT payments, which helped weather the pandemic. By the end of March 2021, 864,000 pay-time arrangements have helped customers pay off their debts in an affordable way.

At the end of the fiscal year, we had 57.5 billion debts. This is an increase of about 35 billion from this time last year, but a decrease of 8 billion from the end of the third quarter of 2020-2021.

More than half of this debt balance is deferred VAT debt (approximately $31.3 billion due on March 31, 2021 or when the VAT new payment scheme closes at the end of June 2021) and self-assessment payments to the account (approximately 6.6 %) was formed. 1 billion due on January 31, 2021).

look ahead

Continuing to support customers through the economic impact of the pandemic through coronavirus job retention schemes, self-employment income support schemes (both extended through September 2021) and other support measures will be our immediate priority for our customers. . People while the economy is recovering.

As the UK recovers better, we will do everything we can to get businesses and individuals back up and get the economy moving again. At the same time, it will ensure the right tax revenue and protect the tax system and individuals from fraud attacks. Our approach to increasing compliance activities will continue to inform our clients’ individual circumstances, particularly if they are still severely impacted by the impact of the pandemic.

We will also continue to support businesses adapting to changes to their trading rules after the UK transition so they can continue to compete successfully on the global stage.

We recognize the tremendous pressure many people face today, and we are committed to helping our customers. We are already seeing improvements in the level of customer service. For example, the percentage of calls answered continued to increase from early 2021 to 2022, reaching its highest percentage in more than a year in June.

We expect to see further improvements as we move away from the pandemic and re-prioritize resources.

Your message to your customers is simple. If you can pay your taxes, you should, but if you’re struggling, I’d love to work with you to agree on a plan based on your financial situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/hmrcs-performance-during-a-unique-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos