UK Covid Live News: Sage Experts Warn Next Peak of Cases Could Last Longer than Previous | politics





Good morning. Yesterday the government released a modeling of scientific advisors showing what could happen to cases, hospitalizations and deaths when most Covid restrictions are lifted in the UK starting next week. As we reported in the Overnight Story, exit ripples could result in more than 200 deaths and thousands of hospitalizations per day.

This morning Professor Graham Medley, Professor of Epidemic Modeling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and President of SPI-M, Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, attended today’s program and detailed what experts are expecting. , and he warned that the next peak is likely to be much smaller than the previous two, but could last much longer in terms of death. He explained:

We’ve never seen an uncontrolled peak. At the previous high we had, it rose and then fell very sharply because of the introduction of locks.

The intention is not to introduce a lock on this peak. Then we will see a natural apex that will be long and widespread.

So even if we don’t reach very high numbers, the numbers we get can last for weeks or even six weeks, which still places a significant burden on health care.

So it may not be more than 2,000 people per day, but if it lasts for 6 weeks, it can accommodate many people.

SPI-M is a subgroup of Sage, the scientific advisory group for emergencies. We’ll be posting more from the Medleys interview soon.

Today’s agenda.

9:30 a.m.: Boris Johnson seats the Cabinet.

9:30 AM: ONS releases a report on the weekly death toll in England and Wales and the impact of COVID-19 on people who are extremely clinically vulnerable.

10am: Staff union leaders present evidence to the Commons School Board about the impact of the Covid-19 on schools.

10am: West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, will host a Net Zero Regional Leaders Meeting.

12pm: Ministry of Education releases latest UK school attendance figures.

12pm: Downing Street will have a daily lobby briefing.

Around 1:00 PM: Members of Parliament will start discussing cuts to the relief budget. The vote to decide when the 0.7% target (aid expenditure is 0.7% of national income) will be restored will come in three hours.

2:00 p.m.: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is making a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Monday on whether COVID-19 restrictions will be eased as planned.

Politics Live has recently been a mix of Covid and non-Covid news. This afternoon I will mainly focus on the discussion of cutting aid budgets, but today I will.

For more coronavirus developments, follow the global Covid live blog.

I’m trying to monitor the comments (BTL) below the line, but I can’t read them all. If you have a direct question, you’re more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere. I will try to answer the question, and if they are interested in general, I will post the question and reply above the line (ATL). Although I can’t promise to do this for everyone.

If you want to get my attention quickly, I recommend using Twitter Im to @AndrewSparrow.

Or you can email me at [email protected]

