700,000 investment to boost cyber growth across the UK





The grant will drive regional growth and employment in the cybersecurity sector. Move will help UK cyber companies develop technology, collaborate and expand their business.

Cyber ​​enterprises across the country will benefit from a 700,000 grant to help people develop skills, collaborate, and break down local barriers to growth.

Funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has been awarded to the UK Cyber ​​Cluster Collaboration (UKC3), a network of 20 regional clusters of cyber enterprises, employers and local organizations. UK cybersecurity sector.

The organization was established to help cybersecurity businesses build partnerships and programs that provide a focus for industry stakeholders to engage, while breaking down growth barriers such as skills gaps and lack of business support.

These funds will be used by UKC3 to provide funding opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and promoting technology development and innovation.

Digital Infrastructure Secretary Matt Warman announced new funding today at InfoSec, an industry event. he said:

Our cybersecurity sector is already valued at 8.9 billion and is working tirelessly to take it to the next level of dazzling growth.

Our new UK Cyber ​​Cluster collaboration will help address growth barriers, enhance people’s digital skills and provide businesses with new pathways to develop business acumen.

UKC3 Chairman Richard York said:

The UK’s thriving cyber sector is recognized as a world leader and has a real opportunity to deliver growth that benefits businesses and individual citizens across the UK through greater collaboration, innovation and technological development.

This is an exciting and pivotal time for the cyber industry and we encourage organizations to work with us to drive the growth of the cyber industry.

The funding is part of the government’s broader work to develop Britain’s strength in cyber as it rebuilds better after the pandemic and improves prosperity and security. Work is well underway to develop a new national cyber strategy for the government to announce later this year.

Note to ENDS editors:

Contact the DCMS Press Office at 020 7211 2210.

Examples of cyber clusters across the UK include:

CNI in Wales Cybersecurity Cluster helps organizations to share intelligence and solve cybersecurity challenges in their Critical National Infrastructure (CNI).

The Women in Cyber ​​Wales Cluster provides networking opportunities and support to women working or wishing to work in the Welsh cyber sector.

ScotlandIS Cyber ​​Cluster represents and supports Scottish cybersecurity companies and organizations to help them grow and collaborate.

The North West Cyber ​​Security Cluster brings together cybersecurity and IT industry professionals and organizations across Cumbria, Lancashire, Manchester and Merseyside.

The South West Cyber ​​Security Cluster is a non-profit collaboration that raises cybersecurity awareness of business protection, innovation and technology in South West England.

NI Cyber ​​brings together cybersecurity companies based in Northern Ireland that develop the world’s best cybersecurity technologies.

A full list of cyber clusters.

