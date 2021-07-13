UK and US extend carrier cooperation agreement





Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met in Washington to agree to strengthen cooperation on aircraft carrier operations.

The two met for a day in Washington, DC, and held high-level talks on a variety of shared security issues, discussing the British-American defense partnership, NATO, Afghanistan and the carrier strike force.

The UK-US defense cooperation is the most extensive, profound and most developed country in the world, combining the world’s largest defense budget with Europe’s largest defense budget, and both sides discussed opportunities to deepen the partnership.

Wallace and Austin have extended their existing contract for another year, which includes strengthening cooperation on carrier operations and maritime power plans, which are due to expire in January 2022.

More than 70 engagements, joint exercises and operations can anticipate scope and impact and reassure allies as Britain and the United States advance 26,000 nautical miles around the world as part of the British-led carrier strike group (CSG21).

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It was nice to see Lloyd Austin again after meeting in London and Brussels.

The United States continues to be Britain’s most important defense partner, and we are working together in all areas to combat future threats. There is a lot of work to be done, but the expansions we have agreed to will allow us to work more seamlessly with US forces around the world.

The extended agreement sets out guidelines to ensure that the creation, training and operation of both aircraft carriers are harmonized and effective, maximizing and maintaining interoperability as both forces evolve and modernize to address future threats.

The unique interoperability of British and American carrier forces is evidenced by the key role the US military plays in CSG21, the UK’s current carrier strike group deployment. Nine ships, 32 aircraft and 3,700 men, led by the new British aircraft carrier HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH, embarked on its maiden seven-month operational deployment around the world in May.

The integration of the US destroyer USS The Sullivans and ten Marine F-35B jets into the CSG21 demonstrates our intention to further improve interoperability between NATO allies as we jointly develop a fifth-generation carrier strike capability. This deployment symbolizes the way the United States and Britain work together to uphold common values, maintain a rules-based international order and address future threats.

