UK Weather: Summer set to return with temperatures as high as 30C after flash floods and storms hit parts of London | UK News





Summer looks are set to return this week after parts of London were hit by flash floods and torrential rains on Monday night.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will be warmer and sunny with the week when highs in the central and western regions are expected to reach 30 degrees (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Sky News meteorologist Kirty McCabe said: “This weekend will be dominated by high pressure, leading to sunny, warm weather.”

Jet streams also play a role, returning to the north of England to introduce high pressure and stabilize the weather.

“Most areas will be dry with strong summer sunlight going forward,” McCabe said.

Temperatures can be as high as 28 or 29 degrees Fahrenheit (84 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday and will gradually rise with slightly higher temperatures on Sunday.

It’s a noticeable change from Monday, when several train stations and subway stations, including Euston’s main transportation hub, were closed due to flash flooding in the capital.

A video shared on social media showed rainwater running down the stairs towards the platform at Sloane Square in Chelsea.

Barriers to entry were built at Chalk Farm and at the north station of the river at Hampstead, and at Wimbledon to the south.

Video shot near White City’s Westfield shopping center showed the water was high enough to cover the scooter’s wheels, dipping the rider to his knees. One car could stop and the other car could keep going.

At Primrose Hill, people swam in ponds created by thunderstorms.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” a South Hampstead resident said, posting a video of a flooded street.

The London Fire Department has urged residents to only call “for a real emergency” after receiving more than 1,000 calls about “flood incidents in northwest and southwest London”.

Switzerland also experienced extremely wet conditions and one of the heaviest rainfalls on record during a thunderstorm in Zurich that caused flooding and travel disruption.

More than 4 cm (1.57 inches) of rain fell overnight. The record was 4.11 cm, which fell in 10 minutes from Lausanne, hit by a storm in August 2018, according to broadcaster SRF.

In Spain, on the other hand, the sweltering heat continues, with Murcia’s temperature soaring to 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the Spanish Meteorological Agency said.

Even in Lapland, Finland’s northernmost region, the temperature recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius (92.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday. It is the second highest temperature ever recorded.

