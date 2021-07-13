JPMorgan Profits Soar 155% As US Economy Booms





The growth in JPMorgan’s (JPM) bottom line is due in part to the release of $ 3 billion in net reserves which underscores the bank’s confidence in the economic recovery.

Revenue fell 8% to $ 30.5 billion as JPMorgan’s booming Wall Street business cooled from high levels.

CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that consumer and business balance sheets remain “exceptionally strong as the economic outlook continues to improve.” He pointed to a sharp drop in bad debts as proof of the “increasingly healthy condition of our customers and clients”.

“We are encouraged by the continued progress against the virus and the ongoing economic recovery, particularly in the United States,” Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer of JPMorgan, told reporters on a conference call.

Barnum acknowledged, however, that there is “high uncertainty” about the course of the pandemic and that the Delta variant is part of that uncertainty.

Americans spend much more than before Covid

Consumers spend aggressively. JPMorgan said combined debit and credit card spending jumped 45% in the second quarter from a year earlier. Spending is now 22% higher than 2019 levels.

Dimon pointed to “accelerating growth” in all categories, including travel and entertainment, which topped 2019 levels by 13%.

“Travel and entertainment have really taken a step forward,” Barnum said.

The bank’s consumer deposits rose 25% from the previous year. Investment assets grew 36%, driven by record stock prices and people adding more liquidity to portfolios.

JPMorgan’s Wall Street arm has slowed down a bit. Total market revenues fell 30%, driven by a 44% drop in fixed income markets.

Yet JPMorgan continues to charge hefty fees for its advice on M&A and IPO transactions: Global investment bank revenues jumped 37% to $ 1.2 billion.

“The capital markets have just been opened wide,” Barnum said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/investing/jpmorgan-earnings-economy/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos