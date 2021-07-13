Russia against US troops in Central Asia near Afghanistan





MOSCOW Russia has strongly cautioned the United States against deploying its troops to former Soviet Central Asian countries after it withdraws from Afghanistan, a senior diplomat said in remarks released Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow delivered the message to Washington during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva last month.

The warning comes as the US military said last week that 90% of the withdrawal of US troops and equipment from Afghanistan is complete. Biden said the US military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31.

I would like to stress that the redeployment of the permanent US military presence to the countries neighboring Afghanistan is unacceptable, Ryabkov said. We told the Americans in a straightforward and straightforward manner that this would change a lot not only in our perception of what is happening in this important region, but also in our relationship with the United States.

He added that Russia also issued the warning to Central Asian countries.

We have warned them against such measures, and we have also had a frank discussion on the subject with our allies, neighbors and friends in Central Asia as well as with other countries in the region which would be directly affected, a Ryabkov said in an interview published in the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn. magazine.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are all members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and that any presence of foreign troops on their territory must be endorsed by the Pact of security. He added that none of these countries raised the issue.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan both have Russian military bases. Kyrgyzstan, which housed a US military base that supported operations in Afghanistan, closed it in 2014.

Uzbekistan, which was also home to a US base, ordered its shutdown in 2005 amid tensions with Washington.

I don’t think the emergence of new US military installations in Central Asia would promote security in the region, Lavrov said.

The Biden administration reportedly viewed the Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that border Afghanistan, as well as Kazakhstan, as possible transit areas to monitor and quickly respond to any security concerns that could follow the withdrawal of the U.S. military from ‘Afghanistan.

I don’t think anyone is interested in becoming hostage to such American policies and intentions, and inviting retaliation, Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister wondered what results would be achieved with a small American presence outside Afghanistan when a 100,000-strong NATO force inside the country did nothing. “

“Most likely, they just want to ensure their military presence in Central Asia and be able to influence the situation there.

As US and NATO troops quickly withdrew, the Taliban quickly advanced across the country. They said on Friday that they now controlled 85% of Afghan territory.

Russian officials have expressed concern that the rise of the Taliban could destabilize Central Asia.

Advances by the Taliban have already forced hundreds of Afghan troops across the border into Tajikistan, which has called in 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its southern border with Afghanistan.

Last week, a delegation of the High Taliban visited Moscow to offer assurances that insurgent advances in Afghanistan do not threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia.

View full article

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/13/russia-against-us-troops-central-asia-near-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos