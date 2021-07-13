New powers for UK local authorities to accelerate net-zero transition, mayor urges government





More than 30 mayors and city council leaders across the UK have co-signed a new statement urging governments to grant additional funding and power to achieve a zero transition across sectors including energy, transport and the built environment.

Photo: Chamberlain Square in Birmingham. Mayor Andy Street is one of the commune’s 32 signatories.

The commune, convened by the UK100 and issued today (13 July), is the new ‘Net Zero Local Electricity Act (Net) which requires local authorities to report emissions and provides new powers to implement projects designed to reduce emissions’. Zero Local Powers Bill). Emissions according to net zero.

The document points to a recent estimate by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) that the UK Parliament could, through partnerships and venue formation, affect one-third of the region’s emissions, which would require local authorities to achieve this. They claim more support is needed. . It also claims that members of the general public generally trust local councils more than central governments.

The Communique states that the Net Zero Local Powers Bill should “allow, obligate and resource relevant levels of authority to undertake climate change action to meet climate change laws, meet carbon budgets and provide an effective pathway for net-zero” stipulate. Areas of focus include consolidated emissions reporting and improved interdepartmental coordination across Whitehall.

In addition to this comprehensive call to action, there is a particular focus on the removal of carbon from buildings, energy and transportation, which are the main sources of emissions in most parliaments.

Issues the city council is working to address include expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and ensuring accessible prices. Expand the energy innovation zone and retrofit existing buildings with energy efficiency and low carbon technology in mind.

By this latter point, the UK100 is calling for a long-term plan to deliver on the £9 billion Conservative Party’s 2019 Manifesto commitment to improving building energy efficiency. The Green Homes Grant, which had initially been allocated £2 billion in funding while its £1 billion public sector decarbonization initiative was running as planned, issued vouchers of less than £200 million before its premature closure.

“It is city and local leaders who are working to address the climate emergency. But we must reshape our economy to put the sustainability of people, jobs, homes and communities first,” said Glasgow City Council Chairman Cllr Susan Aitken. “We are excited to take on that role. But to be successful, we need the right tools. The powers and resources are too far away from where they can be effective right now.”

The CCC’s latest annual progress report to Congress said the government “has no consistent plan” to reduce the country’s emissions over this decade. Buildings and transport were classified as sectors suffering from policy gaps.

nature and finance

The statement also includes measures to adequately fund the regional transition to net-zero and to scale nature-based solutions.

For the former, the signatory is urging the Treasury to add power to the new National Infrastructure Bank (NIB). The statement states: We need to provide development capital and leverage additional private investment to initiate local energy initiatives that are too early for private financing.”

For nature-based solutions, the statement calls for a “progressive incentives and investment model” to scale the project and “adequate resourcing” of local nature recovery strategies advocated through environmental legislation. It also reflects the concerns of nature charities over the “weak expression” of promises to reverse the decline of species and habitats over this decade, requiring the final legislation to ensure more than just slowing the decline.

Environmental legislation is currently passing the Senate.

Sarah George

