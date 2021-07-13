U.S. Equity Futures Stagnate Despite Strong Bank Profits





BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. equity futures were flat on Tuesday as the earnings season kicked off a day after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq records closed. All of the major references have been on hot streaks recently. The S&P 500 leads the three with a gain of 16.7% year-to-date. The Dow Jones and the Nasdaq are up about 14.3% for 2021. (CNBC)

The 10-year Treasury yield rose on Tuesday, trading at around 1.38% after falling to 1.25% last Thursday. The performance move came after the government said its June consumer price index jumped 0.9% on both the overall figure and the non-food and energy core reading. These are almost double the expectations. Year-over-year figures were up 5.4% on the headline CPI and 4.5% on the base rate. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

JPMorgan (JPM) shares fell nearly 1% in pre-market on Tuesday, after the bank reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings and income as the company released cash set aside for loan losses. Borrowers have fared better than expected as the economy continued to retreat from the free fall of the Covid pandemic. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares rose 0.3% in pre-market trading, after the bank’s second quarter earnings report beat Wall Street estimates, propelled by the bank’s strong performance investment during this year’s strong IPO market. (CNBC)

Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) rose more than 1% in pre-market, after the beverage and snack company announced that its quarterly revenue rose more than 20% from the previous year, so that restaurant demand for his drinks had returned, fueling higher profits. PepsiCo also raised its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings per share. (CNBC)

Boeing shares fell 2% in pre-market after the aircraft maker announced Tuesday morning that it was reducing its delivery target for its undelivered 787 Dreamliner planes. Boeing has announced that it will temporarily reduce production rates after a new defect is detected on some of the widebody jets. (CNBC)

The FDA is expected to announce a new warning for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine, saying the vaccine was linked to a serious but rare autoimmune disease, according to the Washington Post. About 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome have been detected after 12.8 million doses of J & J’s single vaccine were administered, the CDC said in a statement to NBC News.

* J&J and AstraZeneca explore modification of rare blood clot vaccine (WSJ)

The Trump Organization fired longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg from some of its subsidiaries after prosecutors accused him and the company of a 15-year tax evasion scheme, documents show public and people familiar with the matter. (WSJ)

President Joe Biden to make “moral argument” for the right to vote on Tuesday as he faces mounting pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats to fight efforts by state-run legislatures by Republicans to restrict access to the ballot. (PA)

* Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP (AP) voting bill

STOCKS TO MONITOR

Conagra Brands (CAG) beat estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share, with earnings also beating analysts’ expectations. The food producer lowered its forecast for fiscal 2022 due to the impact of inflation, and its stock fell 3.7% in pre-release.

Nokia (NOK) has announced that it will announce an improved outlook for the year on July 29, when it releases its second quarter results. The telecom equipment manufacturer cites a recovery in activity during the quarter. The shares jumped 8.4% in pre-market trading.

Hanesbrands (HBI) stock jumped 3.2% in pre-market after Wells Fargo moved the clothing producer from “overweight” to “equal weight.” Wells Fargo said it was impressed with the new management team at the company and the overall direction of the company.

Walt Disney (DIS) is raising prices for subscriptions to its ESPN + sports streaming platform. The monthly price increases from $ 1 to $ 6.99, while the annual plan will increase from $ 10 to $ 69.99.

The US government has begun the review process to determine whether Medicare will cover the cost of Biogen’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (BIIB). A final decision is expected within nine months.

McDonald’s (MCD) is supporting franchisees’ efforts to attract more workers, investing millions of dollars in perks such as higher wages, more paid time off, tuition assistance, and child care. emergency children.

