COVID-19: UK reports 36,660 new coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has reported 36,660 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 50 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This compares with 34,471 infections and 6 deaths reported yesterday and 28,773 patients and 37 deaths reported at this time last week.

It is the seventh day in a row that the cumulative number of confirmed cases has exceeded 30,000.

The daily death toll is the highest since April 9, when 60 people died.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 128,481 people have died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

In the UK, 54,296 people received their first COVID vaccine on Monday, bringing the total to 45,978,017.

After 125,360 people received their second dose yesterday, the total number of people who are now fully vaccinated has reached 34,997,491.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, on July 7, 564 people were hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, and 3,236 people were hospitalized in the last seven days, an increase of 53.7% per week.

Meanwhile, scientists have urged the government to prepare contingency plans for a surge in hospital admissions as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is expected to be high by the end of August.

Members of SAGE, a government scientific advisory board, also warned that higher numbers of infections will increase the likelihood of new variants emerging.

The British Medical Association (BMA) also warned the government on July 19 that the UK’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions would be “irresponsible” and could have “potentially devastating consequences”.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA Council, said, “It is irresponsible and frankly risky for the government to go ahead with plans to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19.”

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the importance of a slow and prudent approach.

“But in reality, governments are paying attention to the wind by repealing all regulations at once, with potentially catastrophic consequences.”

