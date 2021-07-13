Micromobility operator Veo raises $ 16 million to fund expansion in the United States – TechCrunch





Shared micromobility operator Veo has raised $ 16 million in new funding as the company accelerates its expansion plans in the United States. The Series A funding round, which follows the licensing of Santa Monica, San Diego and New York, will be used to expand Veo’s fleet and focus on developing partnerships with the city and community.

Veo, which was founded in 2017, sought venture capital funding a bit later in the game than other micromobility firms. Veos co-founder and CEO Candice Xie spoke out on creating a sustainable business model that is profitable on its own before seeking external funding, which the company says it has done. But as Veo expands its presence, it needs additional funds to purchase the vehicles needed to deploy into new markets, according to the company.

We want to make sure that we also have very high quality vehicles, because the depreciation cost of vehicles is a huge factor in the unit economy, and we have very good control over it, said Edwin Tan, co-founder and President of Veo, at TechCrunch. By leveraging our design and our supply chain, we want to show that we can continue to develop high quality and sustainable vehicles.

The company, which has always designed and built its own scooters and e-bikes rather than partnering with a manufacturer, recently launched its latest Astro 4, which Tan says can last around three years. Veo’s previous generation of vehicles can last two years.

New features on the vehicle can help drastically reduce operating costs and help users get more for their money, Tan said. The Astro 4 is the first shared electric scooter with turn signals, according to Veo. It will also feature a new lighting function that asks the passer-by to pick me up at the bottom of the board if it is knocked over in order to alert people with disabilities to the scooter’s presence while also solving the public nuisance issue. A brighter headlight, bridge light and taillight have also been added, along with other features like improved suspension and IoT will help keep costs down, Tan said.

We are expanding our R&D budget, Tan said. We want to make sure that we can create a new technology or a new product that can solve new form factors. We think this industry is still very early stage and we think we can create more form factors and really change the way people get around with different vehicles. This unmet demand is really important to us.

Veo produces an average of one new vehicle each year, according to Tan. The company plans to launch a new vehicle in the first quarter of 2022 that will solve the winter problem and overcome the seasonality of the rides. The company said it already has a solution for this, but is not ready to share more details.

Veo also wants to meet the needs of people who don’t feel safe or comfortable on a scooter or bicycle. Veo’s Cosmo model, which is a sit-down scooter design, is an example of the company’s attempt to meet this demand. Veo plans to offer additional models accessible to a wider range of people, an approach that aligns with the demands of cities.

The funding round was led by Autotech Ventures, with participation from UP Partners, FJ Labs and Interplay Ventures.

