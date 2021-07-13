Uber requires UK rivals to follow court rulings on driver status





LONDON, UK – NOVEMBER 25: In this photo illustration, the Uber logo is… [+] In front of Tower Bridge in London, England on November 25, 2019. Transport for London announced on Monday that Uber’s license will not be renewed if it expires at the end of November. Uber has announced that it will appeal the decision. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Nordic Uber boss said other ride-hailing companies in the UK should recognize drivers as workers.

Jamie Heywood, general manager for regions that includes the UK, said in an interview that Ubers ride-hailing and private car rental companies need to transition their drivers to working status in the UK, the largest market outside the US. did.

A UK Supreme Court ruling against the company required Uber to classify all drivers in the country as workers, providing them with benefits such as a minimum wage and holiday pay and pension contributions.

“In terms of the driver’s voice, we were having an informative and informative conversation about how we are implementing worker benefits,” Heywood said.

“On the other hand, it’s getting all the other operators to step up and make the changes that the Supreme Court decides they really need to make.”

In May, Uber agreed to recognize GMB, a private care employment union representing drivers.

GMB responded to this demand by urging other ride-hailing companies operating in the UK to grant drivers worker status. GMB required that the licenses issued to these London-based companies depend on workers’ rights. Some of Uber’s rivals in the huge London market include Bolt and Ola.

Heywood said the Supreme Court ruling was limited to Uber drivers, but the ruling should apply broadly.

“The model we operate, as well as other operators, and other app-based operators, is very common in the taxi and private employment industries in general. Looking at these details I think. They’re running the model, so they have to go one step further.”

Heywood said Uber’s relationship with GMB was “quite difficult”, but the Supreme Court decision and subsequent settlements created a clearer path for them to work together.

He added that Uber has no intention of working with unions other than GMB.

“We don’t feel the need. We believe that GMB has the track record, expertise and credibility to do all that provides good representation to drivers. We don’t need to recognize any other unions other than them.” I think.”

Ubers’ recent changes apply only to drivers, and the status of packages for Uber Eats, the food delivery division, remains unchanged.

Last month, its biggest rival, Deliveroo, won a court case challenging delivery riders’ self-employment status.

Heywood said Uber Eats couriers fall into the same category and the Deliveroo court ruling confirmed that position. He added that the discussion of delivery riders and ride-hailing drivers shouldn’t be mixed up.

“Deliveroo’s decision re-focused on what was becoming the gig economy debate and the gig worker debate. [private hire car] discussion,” said Heywood.

“The question is whether you can become a taxi or private car operator, and you want to take care of the safety of the drivers and the safety of the drivers without benefiting the workers of the drivers. “

Ubers doesn’t end in the UK with drivers and unions for employment or contractor status as companies and the industry as a whole face challenges across Europe.

The UK is unique in that it offers worker status, unlike many other European countries that consider drivers as employees or self-employed. This rigorous system will present a challenge for large ride-hailing companies exploring cases by country.

