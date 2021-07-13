UK Illogical Quarantine Rules Should Be Changed | Trip





I want to see my sister living in America because I am very sick. But the obstacles she faces in her journey here are unfair, illogical and lack of compassion.

The UK government will abolish the 10-day quarantine requirement for entrants from amber list countries starting from Freedom Day on 19 July (Report, 8 July). I think that’s good news. But there is a big pitfall. The UK only accepts immunization certificates provided in the UK. This is clearly stupid and discriminatory. Can you expect visitors from overseas to have been vaccinated and vaccinated in the UK?

My sister has been vaccinated with Pfizer twice in New York and has a stacked certificate to prove it. However, the UK is currently not accepting this. The only coronavirus vaccinations allowed from visitors are those given in the UK (exempted for non-football players).

If the UK government were to do this because border controls do not have personnel to check vaccinations, they would have to increase their staff or redeploy staff assigned to police quarantine. Judy GrahamLondon

Why did politicians decide that only vaccinated people in the UK can avoid self-isolation? This caused my daughter, who recently returned from Spain, to double-jab a few weeks ago and isolate herself with a vaccine the UK imports itself to vaccinate the public. Bizarre!Charles Padley Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire

In his letter (8 July), Tim Pollard complains about being denied entry to Malta despite NHS evidence that he has been fully vaccinated. He said he needed an EU digital immunization certificate.

Unfortunately, the British government behaves exactly the same way. In other words, we do not accept EU immunization certificates for British nationals living in the EU. I live in Germany and I am fully vaccinated, but I am not NHS certified, so I cannot travel to or enter the UK without quarantine for 10 days. So, I haven’t had a chance to visit my family in England yet. Giving up these childish games on both sides would be a wise step not just for the EU, but for all Europeans.Brigid HoffmannCologne, Germany

