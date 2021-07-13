US raises warnings about trade risks in China’s Xinjiang region





WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) – The US government on Tuesday stepped up its warnings to companies about the growing risks of having supply chains and investment links in China’s Xinjiang region, citing forced labor and violations human rights in this region.

“Given the severity and extent of these abuses, companies and individuals who do not leave Xinjiang-related supply chains, businesses and / or investments could be at high risk of violating US law. “the State Department said in a statement.

Signaling broader U.S. government coordination on the matter, the Department of Labor and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative have joined in releasing the updated notice, first released on July 1, 2020 under the Trump administration by the Departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security and the Treasury.

The new advisory reinforces the warning to US companies, noting that they risk violating US law if their operations are linked even “indirectly” to the Chinese government’s “vast and growing surveillance network” in Xinjiang. The disclaimer also applies to the financial support of venture capital and private equity firms.

It also summarized previously announced measures taken by the Biden administration to tackle forced labor and alleged rights violations in Xinjiang, including a ban on U.S. customs and border protection on certain imports of solar products and sanctions against them. Xinjiang companies and entities. Read more

On Friday, the administration added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist for alleged human rights violations and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

The notice says the Chinese government continues “to horrific abuses” in Xinjiang and elsewhere “by targeting ethnic Kazakhs, ethnic Kazakhs and predominantly Muslim Kyrgyz people, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups.” .

China denies the abuses and says it has established vocational training centers in Xinjiang to fight religious extremism.

USTR Katherine Tai praised Canada, Mexico and other partners and allies of the United States for pledging to ban the importation of products made with forced labor.

“I want to commend our allies for sending a clear sign that there is no place for forced labor in a fair and rules-based international trading system,” she said in a statement. .

President Joe Biden has sought help from U.S. allies to hold Beijing accountable for human rights abuses and what the White House says are increasingly coercive foreign and trade policies.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on a Financial Times report that the United States would impose more sanctions this week in response to China’s crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Read more

A source told Reuters that the administration could announce a similar trade advisory as early as Friday, due to deteriorating conditions in Hong Kong.

Beijing “denies fundamental freedoms and attacks Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic institutions and processes,” a senior administration official told Reuters.

“We seek to ensure that businesses can operate in stable, predictable and fair regulatory environments around the world – and rule of law risks that were previously limited to mainland China are now of growing concern. in Hong Kong, ”the official said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Michael Martina, Tim Ahmann, Susan Heavey, David Shepardson, David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Franklin Paul, Jonathan Oatis, Dan Grebler and Paul Simao

