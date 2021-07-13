England’s Mings criticizes British Interior Minister for racist remarks | Racism News





England footballer Tyrone Mings says Patel ignited the fire with her remarks about players getting down on their knees.

English footballer Tyrone Mings has accused Interior Minister Pretty Patel of igniting the fire by defending fans who booed black players on their knees in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Patel has previously said kneeling is gesture politics, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has waged a frenzied language war over so-called waking politics, has been ambivalent on the issue for days.

Patel said the online racial abuse of three black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, was disgusting after missing a penalty shootout in a penalty shootout loss to Italy on Monday, but Mings responded with a bittersweet response.

He tweeted: “You can’t pretend to be disgusted when our anti-racist message tagging and igniting gesture politics at the start of the tournament and then campaigning against it happens.

Patel has previously said that kneeling is gesture politics. [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]Allegations of hypocrisy against the government by Mings and even some Conservative MPs are particularly dangerous for Johnson. Because the England team is receiving widespread sympathy after a painful defeat.

Rashford has become many heroes, both inside and outside football, by successfully lobbying Johnson to provide free school meals to underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Im Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black male Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I don’t have one, the Manchester United striker wrote on Twitter.

I can criticize my performance all day long. My penalty wasn’t good enough, I should have scored. But I will never apologize for who I am or where I came from, Rashford added.

Images on social media showed a mural commemorating Withington’s Rashford defaced before locals covered the disgusting language with messages of support.

Withington’s reaction almost brought tears to my eyes, Rashford said.

Premier League teams are on their knees after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States last year.

painful truth

Patels fellow Conservative MP and former defense secretary Johnny Mercer said: The painful fact is that this man (Mings) was completely right.

It is very uncomfortable for us Conservatives to unnecessarily force themselves.

England manager Gareth Southgate has said online abuse is unforgivable, and team captain Harry Kane has also accused the trolls.

The three youngsters, who had been great all summer, had the courage to go a step further and get a pen (penalty) when the risk was high, he said.

They deserve support and support, not the mean racist abuse they suffered.

If you abuse someone on social media you are not a UK fan and we don’t want you.

The racist attack was also strongly condemned by the British Football Association. Prince William said he was heartbroken by the abuse.

urgent action needed

According to a spokesperson, Johnson told ministers at a cabinet meeting that the abuse was a total shame and came from the dark side of the Internet.

In a meeting with representatives of social media companies late Tuesday, he said the prime minister would reiterate the urgent need for action before stronger laws come into force in the UK.

For the first time, the government-planned online damage bill will put companies like Facebook and Twitter on the trajectory of UK telecommunications regulators.

Under the measure, social media companies who do not immediately remove malicious content could face fines of up to 18 million ($25 million) or 10% of annual global revenue, whichever is greater.

Street artist Akse P19 is renovating a mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of a coffee house cafe on Coffson Street in Manchester Withington. [Jon Super/AP]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/13/englands-mings-slams-uks-home-secretary-over-racism-remarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos