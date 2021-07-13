Nick on the Record: Why hasn’t the Canada-US border fully reopened yet? | Local News





One thing I thought about recently and started to think about it more last week after seeing US Senator Chuck Schumer talk about it at a recent press conference is the fact that the Canada-US border doesn’t is still not open to non-essential travel.

The Canada-U.S. Border was first closed to non-essential travel on March 20, 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID between the two countries. Since then, the border has remained closed, causing hardship for individuals, families, businesses and communities who depended on cross-border travel to see loved ones or to generate income, according to Schumer.

With Canada being a fairly close drive to people living in New York City, I can imagine New Yorkers and others would probably like to come back to Canada, whether on business, to visit family, and to travel to Canada. other reasons for wanting to go to Canada.

I understand why the border was closed to foreigners during the peak of the pandemic, but as citizens of both countries continue to be vaccinated, it seems logical that the next step already is to reopen the border for travel.

Although cases have increased slightly in some areas, New York still appears to have relatively low daily case counts, especially given where we were earlier in the pandemic.

As someone vaccinated since March, I speak for myself when I say that I know I would now feel comfortable traveling to Canada or elsewhere. More so, I feel good about wanting to do this with over 70% of New Yorkers vaccinated right now.

Schumer said people who have done their civic duty to get vaccinated and have complied with the border closures for the greater good of public health deserve a justification for the continued border closures and a plan with targets of reference that will lead to reopening.

Plus, New York is 100% open again and you can tell people are starting to feel more comfortable going to events and being around people as well as traveling out of state.

I was looking forward to my first trip to Canada for my bachelor party, however we obviously had to change our plans with the border still closed at this time. I couldn’t wait to see and explore Canada.

Hopefully Canada soon realizes that it would be good to reopen its border and allow people from the United States to enter their country.

Nick on the Record appears in print every Wednesday. Nicholas Buonanno is Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Record and can be contacted at [email protected]

