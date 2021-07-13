Banks of England should use dividend freedom judiciously.





At least for banks, the day of freedom has arrived.

This week, the government sent out a cautionary message about how enthusiastic residents must work, socialize and travel in mask-free freedom after legal restrictions were lifted later this month. The pandemic isn’t over, it’s at its core, and even if the curb is lifted, the risk remains.

The UK banking system was limited in freedom last March when the Bank of England banned investor payments to strengthen financial stability and maintain lending capacity amid what turned out to be a massive downturn.

Training wheels (guardrails, sorry) are now also turned off, and the December parameter for acceptable payouts capped at 25% of quarterly earnings has been turned off. This comes as European regulators ease payout restrictions in the US, which are expected to announce the lifting of the ban later this year.

But bank boards that consider the unrestricted freedom to set dividends to their shareholders should heed the same message being sent to those looking to return to the sticky floors of British nightclubs. tread carefully.

For opponents, the dividend ban was an unnecessary and ultimately harmful measure. It embodied the idea that banks are first an instrument of public policy and investment second.

This not only penalizes investors for these similar utilities, but also calls into question the sector’s attractiveness over the long term. A study by the European Central Bank found that a dividend ban had a negative impact on bank value of 7%, most of which is related to greater uncertainty about future payouts rather than simply lowering cash flow. This can make it more difficult and costly for the sector to finance in the future.

The reality is that we have no choice but to recall that the ban seemed unnecessary. Yes, we have preserved a relatively small amount of capital. Last year, analysts at Jefferies suggested that canceling the 2019 final dividend could save an average of 50 basis points of first-rate equity in common stock. The CET1 ratio in this sector has risen over the past year and remains above 16%.

However, the level of loss is heavily indebted to the massive support the government has poured into the system, mostly through banks. The BOE revealed in mid-last year that the market was evaluating a credit impairment of up to £80 billion against UK banks in 2020 and 2021. In this case, they suffered a credit loss of around £20 billion and analysts’ expectations for a loss over two years would drop from £45 billion to £30 billion, suggesting a halving this year (at least).

You can guess what would have happened if the government had not intervened to pay the wages of 9 million people when vacation or support plans, which contributed most of the £76 billion in net additional financing to UK businesses, reached their peak.

It is true that regulatory changes may reduce excess capital, but as a result, the sector has become an overcapitalized sector. Regulators said on Tuesday that the sector’s latest stress tests showed it could withstand an additional £70 billion in short-term damage from another macroeconomic shock.

But those who hastily advocated a dividend ban as a political expression of burden sharing are urged nightclub owners to think about their “social responsibility”, while special dividends to long-suffering shareholders should wait until at least the majority You need to know the point. Government aid programs have been halted, the threat of further restrictions has been lifted, and a strong economic recovery is now guaranteed over the long term.

The industry should hope to be as special as regulators have proposed in response to the unprecedented situation in which an outright ban and childish guardrails are disappearing from the minds of investors.

The best way to stay free is to use it judiciously.

