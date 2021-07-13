US inflation hits 13-year high in June | american economy





US inflation hit a 13-year high in June, driven by the rise in the cost of used cars.

Consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months to the end of June, up from 5% the previous month, the largest increase since August 2008.

Rising prices will put pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, which in turn could dampen a consumer-led recovery and spur demands for wage increases.

In its latest report, the US Department of Labor released data showing that consumer prices rose 0.9% in June more than economists expected, making it the biggest monthly increase since June 2008.

Inflation has risen as the economy reopens after coronavirus shutdowns, with a record 10.5% rise in the price of used vehicles, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As consumers voice their confidence in the U.S. economy, the latest figures will put pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to answer questions about central banks’ concerns about rising prices when he will testify before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.

The minutes of its latest policy meeting released last week showed officials believe further substantial progress in post-pandemic economic recovery is generally considered to have yet to be achieved.

Bottlenecks, hiring difficulties and other constraints could continue to limit how quickly supply can adjust, increasing the possibility of inflation turning out to be higher and more persistent than expected, Powell said at the meeting.

Central bankers agreed they should be ready to act if inflation proves to be more sustainable than the transient supply chain problems associated with the economic reopening. As it stands, the Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates until late 2022 or early 2023.

Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to investors that the fear of inflation in the United States is far from over and that the temporary shortages and supply bottlenecks resulting from the pandemic is still exerting significant upward pressure on prices.

However, Hunter noted that the biggest concern is that inflationary pressures are also now clearly building up in more cycle-sensitive sectors, which could prove to be more durable.

U.S. consumers, perhaps bolstered by continued government support related to the pandemic, continue to express their overall economic confidence. On Monday, the White House released a statement referencing a Gallup poll that found nearly 60% of Americans say they are booming.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence climbed in June to a post-pandemic high of 127.3 from 120 points a month earlier. The figure exceeded most economists’ forecasts, although consumers said they expected inflation to pick up again in the coming year.

