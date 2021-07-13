Investors don’t expect the U.S. startup finance market to slow – TechCrunch





In the first weeks of the third quarter, The Exchange returns to the venture capital market in the second quarter of 2021. Data indicates that it was incredibly active, with global and regional records broken during the three-month period.

According to data from CB Insights, for example, The Exchange reported that global venture capital activity reached $ 156 billion in the second quarter, up 157% from the second quarter result of the previous year. , which was just under $ 61 billion. More unicorns were born in the second trimester than in any other similar period to date, and valuations have risen.

The only data that apparently didn’t come back superlatively was the number of rounds, which failed to set all-time highs in some cases. But the general mood of Q2 venture capital data was clear: Now is the perfect time for startups looking to raise capital.

To better understand what’s going on, we spoke with investors from different regions to get a sense of how they perceive their market.

Today we were discussing the world of American startups, including notes from Costanoa Ventures Amy Cheetham, MaC Venture Capitals Marlon Nichols, NEA Vanessa Larco, and EY American venture capitalist Jeff Grabow.

Why do investors write so many checks? Let’s find out.

A boom of startups ready for adventure?

Considering the record capital deployed during the quarter, the fact that trading volume did not reach all-time highs made us wonder if the market was running out of venture-funded startups.

If so, the lack of possible investments would explain both the increase in deal size and the resulting valuations. With a lot of capital provided to VCs themselves in recent quarters, a lack of startups that fit the VC model would force investors to compete fiercely, possibly resulting in larger cycles. and higher prices.

This is not the case. Instead, according to NEA’s Larco, there are more than enough startups ready to be funded, ”adding that the pace of innovation across all industries and all geographies has been staggering.

