UK urges response to European business support from $4.6 billion in post-Brexit EU funding





The new report urges the government to clarify whether it will support UK businesses if they are affected by the unequal competition that could be created by a 5.3 billion fund that subsidizes industries affected by Brexit.

If EU countries decide, as expected, to use most of the new Brexit Adjustment Reserve funds to subsidize private companies, it could put UK companies at a competitive disadvantage, the European Scrutiny said. Committee’s report warned.

The fund was set up to help European companies adapt to new processes and increase trade friction with the UK.

The largest part of the funds will go to the countries with the most exposure, and the countries closest to the UK will benefit the most.

Ireland

With 1 billion ($860 million) given to the Republic of Ireland alone, fishing will be one of the industries targeted by EU fishermen’s declining access to British waters.

France has already announced 100 million (86 million) in the fund to support West Coast fishermen and coastal communities.

The support provided by the UK government has so far been sector-specific, such as the 23m seafood cessation support plan and 100m allocated for fleet modernization for fishing. Details are still lacking.

Meanwhile, EU countries can now spend their money on measures that support the regions, communities and sectors most affected by the UK exit to reduce the associated social and economic impact without submitting a spending plan. How the funds will be used will only be confirmed retrospectively by the European Commission in 2024.

limited rights

While governments could potentially challenge the EU for Brexit-adjusted reserve subsidies for individual companies under the rules set out in trade agreements, this power is limited.

For example, the subsidy should affect trade and investment flows between the UK and the EU. Neither the UK nor the EU can prevent the other from subsidizing businesses, but they can balancing measures that are mutually costly, such as tariffs.

Moreover, subsidies for fisheries, an industry in which a significant portion of the reserve is likely to be attributed, are completely outside the scope of trade cooperation agreements.

Sir William Cash, chair of the European Scrutiny Committee, wrote to Treasury Secretary Steve Barclay about whether the Treasury has any concerns about reserves, how the effectiveness of the funds will be monitored, and if so, the company Further support prospects have been described. with it. He requested an answer by the end of July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/calls-for-uk-to-match-european-business-support-from-4-6bn-post-brexit-eu-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos