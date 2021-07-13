Jackson Thompson qualifies for the American amateur





History Links HASTINGS, Neb. – Creighton University golfer Jackson Thompson has won a playoff and qualified for next month’s 2021 US Amateur Championship on Monday at Lochland Country Club in Hastings, Neb.

Thompson, along with Kansas star player Luke Kluver, were the only players in the 48-pack to qualify for Oakmont for the inaugural amateur golf championship.

Thompson shot a 67 (-5) in his morning round and came down to 11 under with five holes left before concluding a round of 70 (-2) to finish -7 overall, four strokes behind Kluver (68- 65). Thompson was forced into the playoffs when Josh Wilson birdied five of the last six holes to also finish seven under.

Thompson got the redemption at No.17, the playoff opening hole. He had doubled the hole in his second round, but made a great stoppage of par in the playoffs to win. Wilson will be the first replacement.

Kluver and Thompson advance to the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., August 9-15, 2021.

“I’m really excited,” said Thompson. “It was really nice to qualify for this one.”

A Sioux City, Iowa product, Thompson played in the 18 rounds last season for the Bluejays, averaging 76.67 shots per round. He had three par rounds or better in his freshman campaign, including a record 71 on three occasions.

Current and former Creighton golfers in the Hastings qualifier included John Spellerberg, Nate Vontz, Charlie Zielinski, Cade McCallum and Tucker Knaak.

Former American Amateur Championship champions include Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), Phil Mickelson (1990), Justin Leonard (1992), Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996) and Bryson DeChambeau (2015).

Pack your bags @KluverLuke @ JacksonThomps17. The two college golfers head to the Oakmont Country Club to participate in the 121st #USAamateur

Check out their thoughts on qualifying. ???? pic.twitter.com/bdHlmQOS4A

#NebGolf (@NGAgolf) July 13, 2021

Awesome game and couldn’t be prouder. He works!!!!! Nebraska will be well represented at the US Amateur this year by a pair of blue birds ???? https://t.co/iTSEYh4R4V

Judd Cornell (@JuddCornell) July 13, 2021

Oakmont, say hello to Jackson Thompson. Creighton golfer gets standard par to beat Josh Wilson in playoffs to send 121st #USAamateur pic.twitter.com/xLGMlqJu07

#NebGolf (@NGAgolf) July 13, 2021

