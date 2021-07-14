Biden chooses the former Republican senator. Jeff Flake, United States Ambassador to Turkey





Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, speaks to reporters about President Donald Trump’s sacking of FBI Director James Comey, in Capitol Hill, Wash., May 10, 2017.

President Joe Biden appoints former Republican Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona as ambassador to Turkey, whose alliance with the United States has been marked in recent years by major disagreements on key foreign policy issues.

“I am honored and touched by the confidence President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial appointment,” Flake wrote in an article on Medium.

“This is a crucial post at an important time for our two countries,” the former senator wrote.

An administration official confirmed to NBC News that Biden plans to appoint Flake to the post.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met face to face in mid-June on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The two leaders left the bilateral meeting with positive remarks, but little indication that the two countries were on the verge of overcoming their differences on a number of issues, including Ankara’s multibillion-dollar deal. to buy a Russian surface-to-air missile system.

Flake, who served more than a decade in the House and only one term in the Senate, openly clashed with then-President Donald Trump before leaving Congress in 2019.

He backed Biden against Trump in the 2020 election and is expected to be offered a job in the Democratic administration.

Flake was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He is currently a fellow at Arizona State University and Brigham Young University and serves on the Senior Advisory Board of the Harvard Institute of Politics.

“Having served in both the United States House and Senate, I understand and appreciate the role Congress plays in United States foreign policy, and I look forward to this partnership,” Flake wrote on Medium.

“I also understand the importance of having America speak with one voice. Having lived abroad, I have a deep appreciation for the indispensable role that the United States plays in the world. There is no substitute for leadership. American, ”he wrote.

“With this appointment, the Biden administration reaffirms the best tradition in American foreign policy and diplomacy: the belief that partisan politics must stop at the water’s edge.”

“American foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. This is also my belief and my commitment,” Flake wrote.

His appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing and working closely with Jeff Flake in several ways during his service in the Senate,” Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Said in a statement, NBC reported. “I told him the president made an exceptional choice.”

“Turkey has been an ally of the United States for many decades, and the American people have great respect and affection for the Turkish people and for Turkey’s rich culture and history,” Leahy’s statement said. “Our relations with Turkey”[s] the government has been beset in recent years by tensions over security issues and human rights policies.

“Jeff is a perfect choice to work towards a more constructive relationship that would be good for both of our countries, for the region and for the world,” Leahy said.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat who won Flake’s Senate seat after leaving Congress, applauded the Biden administration’s choice.

Flake, 58, is not the first Republican to be chosen by Biden for an ambassadorial post. Last month, the President appointed Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican presidential candidate and former Senator John McCain, as the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations World Food Program.

Cindy McCain, 67, had also supported Biden rather than Trump, who frequently criticized John McCain before and after his death in 2018 at the age of 81.

