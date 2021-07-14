Crucial API metrics, US startup funding, advanced SEO tactics – TechCrunch





On a recent episode of Extra Crunch Live, Retail Zipline Founder Melissa Wong and Emergence Capital investor Lotti Siniscalco joined Editor-in-Chief Jordan Crook to guide attendees through the Series A deck of Zipline.

Interestingly, the conversation revealed that Wong declined an invitation to make a virtual presentation and insisted on an in-person meeting.

She was one of the few or perhaps the only CEOs to ever speak up to introduce the whole team, Siniscalco said.

She pointed to the screen projected behind her to help us stay on the most relevant information. The way she did it really made us stick with her. Like, we couldn’t break eye contact.

Beyond Wong’s pitch technique, this article also examines some of the key “customer love” metrics that helped Zipline achieve victory, such as CAC, churn rates, and customer net score. promoter.

In retrospect, I really underestimated the competitive advantage to come from the industry, ”said Wong. “But that resulted in numbers in our deck, because I know what customers want, what they want to buy next, how to keep them happy, and I was able to be much more capital efficient.

Read our recap with highlights from their conversation, or click to watch a video with their entire conversation.

Investors don’t expect the U.S. startup finance market to slow

Global venture capital reached $ 156 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 157% year-on-year. A record number of unicorns have found their feet over the same period and valuations have risen across the board, Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm report in today’s edition of The Exchange.

Even though the number of turns has not reached all-time highs, “the general mood of the Q2 venture capital data was clear: now is the perfect time for startups looking to raise capital.”

Anna and Alex interview VCs in different regions to find out why they feel so generous and optimistic. Today they started with the following US investors:

Amy Cheetham, Principal, Costanoa Ventures Marlon Nichols, Founding Managing Partner, MaC Venture Capital Vanessa Larco, Partner, New Enterprise Associates Jeff Grabow, Venture Capital Leader, EY US Despite the hype, construction technology will be hard to disrupt

The construction industry may seem like an industry in search of innovation, writes Safe Site Check In CEO and founder David Ward in a guest column, but there are unique challenges that are slowing down construction companies for s ” adapt to new technologies.

From the way construction projects are financed to complicated local regulations, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the technological problems of the construction industry.

Construction technology can be attractive to investors, writes Ward, but it needs to be easy to use, deploy or access on a job site, and improve productivity almost immediately.

3 analysts intervene: what are the main priorities of Andy Jassys as the new CEO of Amazon?

Now that he’s leaving AWS and replacing Jeff Bezos, what are the biggest challenges facing new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy?

Enterprise reporter Ron Miller reached out to three analysts for their opinion:

Robin Ody, Canalys Sucharita Kodali, Forrester Ed Anderson, Gartner

Amazon is ranked second in the Fortune 500, but it’s not all sunshine and roses that keep growth, unionization, and the potential for antitrust regulation at home and abroad are just a few of its responsibilities. .

“I think the biggest task ahead is to build on the momentum the company has had over the past few years,” Kodali said. “He has to make sure they don’t lose this. If he does that, I mean, he’ll win.

The most important API metric is first call time

Publishing an API isn’t enough for just any startup: once it’s published, the hard work of cultivating a developer base begins.

Joyce Lin, head of developer relations at Postman, wrote a guest article for Extra Crunch based on the results of a study aimed at increasing adoption of APIs that use a public workspace.

Lin discovered that the most important metric for a public API is time to first call (TTFC). It makes sense that the TTFC would allow developers to start using new tools quickly. As a result, “the legitimate streamlining of the TTFC translates into more market potential of better-trained users for later stages of your developer journey,” Lin writes.

This article isn’t just for developers in our audience: TTFC is a metric product and growth teams should also keep in mind, they suggest.

“Even if your market is defined as a limited subset of the developer community, any improvement you make to TTFC equates to a larger available market. “

Q3 IPO cycle starts strong with Couchbase pricing and Kaltura relist

Couchbase and Kaltura offered new filings on Monday, with NoSQL provider Couchbase setting an initial price bracket for its IPO and Kaltura resurrecting its public offering with a new price bracket and new financial information.

These two pieces of news should help us understand how the Q3 2021 IPO cycle is going, writes Alex Wilhelm.

5 advanced SEO tactics to gain in 2021

Mark Spera, Head of Growth Marketing at Minted, offers SEO tips to help small sites stand out.

He writes in a guest column that Google’s algorithm errs on the side of caution, leading the search engine to favor larger, more established websites.

The cards aren’t in your favor, so you need to be even more strategic than the big guys, he writes. This means executing cutting edge hacks to increase your SEO throughput and capitalize on some of the arbitrage still left in organic search. I call these five advanced tactics because none of them are complicated, but all of them are extremely important to search marketers in 2021.

