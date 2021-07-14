FACT SHEET: United States Assistance to Haiti





Haiti is a partner of the United States and we have continuously sought to support the safety, security and development of Haiti. In January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration announced $ 75.5 million in bilateral development and health assistance for a wide range of issues, including democratic governance, health, education, agricultural development. and pre-election activities. The United States is working with the government of Haiti to deliver the first 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the Haitian people, the first major international delivery of COVID doses to Haiti, with the intention of sharing more doses.

Since the 2010 earthquake, the United States has released more than $ 5.1 billion in aid to Haiti to support post-disaster relief as well as recovery, reconstruction and development programs across the country. long term.

The United States remains committed to helping the Haitian people build a better future and does so in the following areas:

Help with investigations

In the aftermath of President Moise’s assassination, the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with the Ministry of Homeland Security, is providing assistance to help Haitian authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the July 7 attack. The Department of Justice, along with its partners in the US government, will continue to support the Haitian authorities in their examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding this heinous attack. The Department of Justice will also investigate whether there have been any violations of US criminal law in connection with this case.

Safety assistance

Strengthening law enforcement capacity in Haiti is a key priority for the United States. We provided $ 312 million in assistance between 2010 and 2020 to strengthen law enforcement and the capacity of the Haitian National Police to maintain peace and stability, and to respond effectively to civil unrest while respecting rights. humans. As a direct result of the support to the HNP school, the number of staff trained has increased from less than 10,000 in 2010 to nearly 15,000 today. The State Department is supporting seven subject matter experts integrated into specialized units of the PNH to improve the capacity of institutions to support safer communities, more secure borders and prevent civil unrest. In response to a recent request from the government of Haiti for security support:

DHS sends experts from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to work with their Haitian counterparts to improve aviation security and critical infrastructure, as well as to provide support for securing the next elections.

The State deploys an adviser to the judicial police of the PNH and embarks an adviser to the inspector general of the PNH. These advisers help the PNH improve the integrity of the handling of allegations of corruption, human rights abuses and police misconduct. Their critical support for building investigative capacity will complement assistance to US federal law enforcement.

The state supports the training and purchase of vehicles, radios and protective equipment to strengthen the capacity of the PNH to protect Haitians from violence.

We also encourage Haiti to take a holistic approach to tackling gangs and provide $ 5 million to strengthen the capacity of the PNH to work with communities to resist gangs. We encourage the members of the Core Group and the main international partners to consider contributing to the fight against insecurity in Haiti.

Election assistance

USAID is currently supporting pre-election activities aimed at laying the groundwork for the upcoming legislative and presidential elections. USAID provides more than $ 3 million to the Consortium for Strengthening Elections and Political Processes, which includes the National Democratic Institute, the International Republican Institute, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems. These activities include focusing on improving electoral administration, strengthening the competitiveness of political parties, educating voters on electoral processes, promoting electoral transparency and ensuring electoral participation. inclusive. USAID provides technical assistance to the Provisional Electoral Council of Haiti (CEP) through this Consortium to strengthen the capacity of electoral authorities to conduct credible elections. This includes technical assistance for strategic planning, information technology and training of CEP staff, the communal electoral office and the staff of the departmental electoral office.

Health and humanitarian assistance

The United States is also providing emergency humanitarian assistance through independent United Nations partners and NGOs to help the most vulnerable people in Haiti. An estimated 4.4 million people in Haiti are in need of humanitarian assistance due to years of civil unrest, economic instability and recurring natural disasters, including hurricanes, droughts and a devastating earthquake in 2010. Although humanitarian aid does not address the root causes of the economic problems and political situation, it does help alleviate the suffering and meet the urgent needs of the Haitian people. Improve access to primary health care services: USAID is the largest bilateral health donor in Haiti. Our assistance improved the access and quality of basic health care in 164 clinics reaching over 4 million of the most vulnerable among the Haitian population of 11 million. With our support, the country is curbing the spread of HIV, reducing the prevalence rate to less than two percent over the past decade. USAID support underpins the public health sector: USAID accounts for 25% of total health spending in Haiti. These investments benefit the entire health system by ensuring that quality health services are available to the population, with a focus on children, mothers and other vulnerable populations, while strengthening government capacity. Haitian to manage the public health system. Improve Nutrition Through Food Fortification: With USAID support, all Haitians now have access to basic foods fortified with iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin A and iodine. These nutrients are essential in reducing the number of people suffering from nutritional deficiencies, improving the health of children, and helping generations of Haitians become healthier and more productive members of their communities. Immunization of children against diseases that cause infant mortality: 94 percent of infants between 0 and 11 months have received their full complement of routine immunizations in USAID-supported areas, thereby preventing diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, compared with national immunization coverage rates of 41 percent. Ensure pregnant mothers receive the care they need: In areas that receive health investments from USAID, 89 percent of pregnant women have given birth with the help of a trained health worker (a important factor in reducing maternal and child deaths), while the rate was only 42 percent nationally. Reducing HIV Rates and Providing HIV Care and Treatment During the COVID-19 Pandemic: USAID has helped reduce Haiti’s HIV prevalence rate to less than 2% over the past decade. We provide lifesaving antiretroviral therapy to over 80% (123,000) of people living with HIV (PLHIV). USAID has helped Haiti adopt innovative methods of drug distribution and distribution and limit unnecessary exposure to the risk of COVID-19 for PLHIV. These methods include multi-month distribution, community drug distribution, group services such as psychosocial support groups and mothers’ clubs set up remotely online or by phone. Modern Education Center Provides World-Class Education for Healthcare Professionals: USAID Completed Modern Education Center for Physicians and Nurses housing the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, School of Nursing and the School of Laboratory Technicians, which now provides training to more than 1,000 students each year. Rebuild Haiti’s First University Hospital: USAID and the French government are helping to rebuild Haiti’s National University Hospital (HUEH), the country’s main public tertiary hospital that collapsed due to the earthquake in 2010. USAID has contributed $ 25 million to the reconstruction and plans to provide an additional $ 10 million for its completion, which is scheduled for 2024. Rehabilitation of the southern clinic: USAID support has enabled the rehabilitation of five clinics in southern Haiti affected by Hurricane Matthew, allowing approximately 100,000 people to receive clinical care services.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

In May, DHS announced Haiti’s new designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months. Secretary Mayorkas made this decision after consulting with interagency partners and carefully considering the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Haiti, including the political crisis and human rights violations; serious security concerns; COVID-19 pandemics exacerbate dire economic conditions and lack of access to food, water and health care; and the lingering negative effects of the 2010 earthquake. Such conditions prevent Haitian nationals and usual residents from returning safely. Current TPS recipients and new applicants must be a permanent resident of the United States since May 21, 2021 to be eligible for TPS. The TPS designation does not benefit Haitian nationals who attempt to enter the United States after May 21, 2021. The United States continues to strictly enforce existing immigration laws and border security measures. Those new to the United States after the May 21, 2021 announcement are not eligible for the TPS. We anticipate that the Federal Register notice putting into effect the designation of Haiti’s secretaries for the TPS for 18 months will be published in the coming days. .

