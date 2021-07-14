UK BME Anti-Slavery Network (BASNET) Announces Action Plan for UK Modern Slavery Sector





Britain’s BME Anti-Slavery Network (BASNET) today announced its Action Plan on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, urging key players in Britain’s modern slavery sector to adopt it as a sign of its commitment to racial justice and equality.

The plan is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2021 and is currently available for download at www.bmeantislavery.org.

The BASNET Racial Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan is the culmination of a year-long effort developed as a result of a joint meeting with the Human Trafficking Foundation in July 2020.

It aims to address racism in the sector, including providing services and identification for modern slave survivors from foreign or British black and ethnic communities.

At the heart of this action plan is our commitment to do better for victims and survivors, children and adults, and affected communities through a racially inclusive approach.

The Race EDI Action Plan is divided into nine main themes that explore the major issues of racial inequality in the UK modern-day slave sector, with recommendations and indicators to measure progress.

It confirms that modern slavery research has not been sufficiently informed by those affected, including ethnic backgrounds. Other poignant issues raised include the spread of county-line child trafficking in black communities and the criminalization of victims of ethnic backgrounds.

The lack of racial diversity in some anti-trafficking charities has been identified as a problem, along with the government’s hostile environmental policies that discriminate and negatively impact victims and survivors of modern slavery from ethnic backgrounds.

Debbie Ariyo OBE, Founder and Chairman of BASNET, said: At the heart of this action plan is our commitment to do better for victims and survivors, children and adults, and affected communities through an racially inclusive approach. . This action plan is intended to drive the necessary changes in the UK modern day slavery and trafficking sector.

The main recommendations for the race execution plan are:

Governments must adopt a victim/survivor first policy regarding modern day slavery and human trafficking, regardless of race, ethnicity or country of origin of the victims. Governments should use ethnic data to ensure equal treatment and decision-making for all victims/survivors at all levels. National Recommendation Mechanism Process. Modern slavery and trafficking charities and organizations must actively work to increase overall representation and diversity of board and senior management by up to 25% (one in four) and to encourage leadership among ethnic groups. Governments should: Establish a national working group of scholars, survivors, affected communities, faith and legal experts to develop a national action plan to address county line trafficking as part of the UK Modern Slave Strategy. Modern Slavery Policy and Evidence Centers and other parties must explicitly address the following issues: Structural racism is evident in the way research has been conducted historically. National Referral Mechanism (NRM) victim care contractors are required to develop and implement a robust and comprehensive action plan to address racial equality, diversity and inclusion in service delivery. This should include recruitment of EDI and specialist contact centers for survivor engagement. Governments and service providers must improve the provision of free, professional and culturally appropriate trauma information services for all survivors of modern slavery. As part of the Central and Local Government Modern Slavery Strategy, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Working Group should be established as a platform for dialogue and contribution to the modern slavery and human trafficking policy-making process.

Various sector stakeholders, including survivors of modern slavery, community-based organizations, legal institutions, and charities, were consulted in developing the Action Plan.

Among them, British Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Dame Sara Thornton DBE QPM said: I am committed to doing my part, so I will continue to advocate for this important issue and promote best practices.

Another key stakeholder is Hornsey OBE’s Baron Lola Young, co-chair of the National Congress Group on Sports, Modern Slavery and Human Rights, she said. . This report will contribute to achieving these goals.

The Human Trafficking Foundation, established to support the efforts of many charities and agencies working to combat human trafficking in the UK, was also involved in the action plan. Tamara Barnett, their Director of Operations, said, “We hope this initiative will lead to real change in our sector, challenging as much as representation as it is steadfast and ensuring there is no hierarchy of victims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voice-online.co.uk/news/2021/07/13/the-uk-bme-anti-slavery-network-basnet-releases-action-plan-for-the-uk-modern-slavery-sector/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos