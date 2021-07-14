Riot on Capitol Hill: Federal government arrests 5 Texas family members





Federal investigators reported numerous social media posts from numerous family members to make arrests on Tuesday, in one of the biggest day-long defendant sweeps in a Capitol riots case in this country. day.

The Justice Department said Thomas “Tom” Munn had encouraged people on social media to travel to Washington in the weeks leading up to the riot. In a Facebook post in December, Tom Munn wrote: “Our president has only asked us two things, so far … # 1 Vote # 2 January 6, 2021.” In another article cited in court documents, Tom Munn wrote “The time has come!”

The day before the riot, Tom Munn and what is described as his “nuclear family” – including someone who appears to be his partner Dawn and their children Kristi, Josh and Kayli – drove from Borger, Texas, to Washington. , according to indicting documents used in a new federal criminal case against the five family members.

In a Facebook post, tipster provided to the FBI, Kristi Munn shared a photo of what appear to be some of her family members posing in camouflage gear, with the comment: “Washington DC, here we come !!! #StopTheSteal #TrumpisMyPresident “

Another family member, Kelsi Munn – whom the FBI does not believe went to DC and has not been charged with any crimes – posted photos of his family on Facebook in the middle of the siege, calling him “l ’empowerment of women’ because Munn women “stormed OUR capital”, court records show.

The Munns are one of a handful of defendants on Capitol Hill to have been charged alongside immediate family members, although this appears to be the largest family charged so far. Dozens of other suspected rioters were turned over to authorities by family members and other relatives who saw them on TV, took screenshots of social media posts, or even discussed the issue. riot in person. More than 530 people have been indicted by the Justice Department in connection with the attack on the Capitol, according to CNN reporting the federal arrests and charges.

According to their social media posts and videos highlighted by prosecutors, the Munn family entered the Capitol through a broken window on January 6 and walked through the building together.

A sixth family member, who is a minor, also visited the Capitol with his family, investigators said, citing videos showing the Munns inside the building. The minor is not charged and has not been identified by name or image in court records.

After the riot, the five family members continued to chat on social media about their day of support for then-President Donald Trump.

Tom Munn wrote that “the Patriots started chanting ‘they are stealing our country’ and ‘squeezing forward’ as they carried the wounded through us.” He went on to say that most of the Trump supporters in the crowd had left by 5 p.m., “as Antifa began to march among us towards the capital.”

Josh, Kayli and Dawn Munn all told the others they knew they had entered the building, according to the court file documenting their social media posts. Kristi Munn uploaded to Facebook a video filmed from inside the Capitol, looking out a window at the police. She wrote in a message that she was using her child’s phone because hers “lacked space”, according to investigators.

The FBI learned of the family’s involvement in the riot through another family connection – a family member of Kristi Munn’s fiancé, court records show. Three of Munn’s children’s former high school and middle school teachers helped identify them to the FBI. The Munns are each charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol. None pleaded.

