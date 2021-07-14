Manhattan US Prosecutor Announces Kidnapping Conspiracy Charges Against Iranian Intelligence Officer and Members of Iranian Intelligence Network | USAO-SDNY





Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mark J. Lesko, Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Deputy Director in charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), announced the unveiling of the charges of kidnapping conspiracy, violation of sanctions, conspiracy of bank and electronic fraud and money laundering conspiracy against ALIREZA SHAVAROGHI FARAHANI, alias Vezarat Salimi, alias Haj Ali, MAHMOUD KHAZEIN, KIYA SADEGHI and OMID NOORI, and sanctions violations conspiracy, banking and electronic fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and structuring charges against NILOUFAR BAHADORIFAR, a / k / a Nellie Bahadorifar. The charges are contained in a replacement indictment unsealed today in federal court in Manhattan. The case is pending before US District Judge Ronnie Abrams. BAHADORIFAR was arrested on July 1, 2021 in California on charges contained in an underlying indictment. BAHADORIFAR will be brought to justice on the counts contained in the indictment by Judge Abrams on a date and time to be fixed by the Court. FARAHANI, KHAZEIN, SADEGHI and NOORI, all based in Iran, are still at large.

US lawyer Audrey Strauss said: As alleged, four of the defendants monitored and planned to kidnap an American citizen of Iranian descent who criticized the regime’s autocracy, and forcibly take their victim to Iran , where the fate of the victims would have been uncertain at best. Among the most cherished freedoms in this country is the right to speak out without fear of reprisal from the government. An American citizen living in the United States must be able to defend human rights without being the target of foreign intelligence agents. Thanks to the FBI’s revelation of their alleged scheme, these defendants have failed to silence critics by forced kidnapping.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Mark J. Lesko said: “Everyone in the United States must be free from harassment, threats and physical harm from foreign powers. With this indictment, we bring to light a pernicious conspiracy to harm an American citizen who was exercising their First Amendment rights, and we pledge to bring the accused to justice.

FBI Deputy Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: This is not a far-fetched movie script. We allege that a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a US-based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran. Not under our supervision. Special agents and FBI analysts will continue to aggressively hunt down foreign agents who attempt illegal actions within our borders or against our citizens. By working side-by-side with our international partners, the reach of the FBI is global. When we find you, you will be brought here and held responsible under US law.

Based on the allegations contained in the surrogate indictment, other court documents and statements made during the court proceedings:[1]

FARAHANI is an Iranian intelligence official who resides in Iran. KHAZEIN, SADEGHI and NOORI are Iranian intelligence assets who also reside in Iran. Since at least June 2020, FARAHANI and the intelligence network it manages, including KHAZEIN, SADEGHI and NOORI, have plotted to kidnap an Iranian-born American citizen (Victim-1) from the United States as part of the efforts of the Iranian government to silence the victims’ criticisms of the regime. Victim-1 is a journalist, author and human rights activist, residing in Brooklyn, New York, who publicized the Iranian government’s human rights violations.

Prior to the plot to kidnap Victim 1 on US soil, the Iranian government attempted to lure Victim 1 to a third country in order to capture Victim 1 and return it to Iran. Around 2018, Iranian government officials attempted to induce relatives of victim-1, who reside in Iran, to invite victim-1 to a third country with the apparent aim of arresting or detaining the victim. victim-1 and transport her to Iran for imprisonment. . Relatives of the victim did not accept the offer. Iranian intelligence services have already lured other Iranian dissidents from France and the United States in an attempt to capture and imprison regime critics and have publicly claimed responsibility for these capture operations. An electronic device used by FARAHANI contains, among other things, a photo of victim 1 as well as photos of two other individuals, both captured by Iranian intelligence services, one later executed and the other imprisoned in Iran , as well as a legend in Farsi. declaring, Little by little, the gathering is growing … Are you coming or should we come for you?

On several occasions in 2020 and 2021, as part of the plot to kidnap Victim-1, FARAHANI and his network hired the services of private investigators to monitor, photograph and videotape members of the Victim’s household. 1 and Victim-1 in Brooklyn. The extensive surveillance that the FARAHANI network provided included requests for surveillance days at and around Victim-1’s home, videos and photographs of Victim-1’s family and associates, surveillance of the Victim -1 outside the residence of Victim-1 and and access to a live high definition video stream depicting the home of Victim-1. The network has repeatedly insisted on high quality photographs and video recordings of the household members of Victim 1 and Victim 1; a large volume of content; photos of visitors and objects around the house; and body language representations of Victim-1. The network provided surveillance by distorting their identity and the purpose of surveillance to investigators, and laundered money in the United States from Iran in order to pay for surveillance, photos and video recordings of Victim- 1. SADEGHI acted as the network’s primary point of contact with private investigators in the United States, and NOORI facilitated payment for investigators in connection with the Victim-1 conspiracy.

As part of the kidnapping plot, the FARAHANI-led intelligence network also investigated methods to transport Victim 1 out of the United States to return to Iran. SADEGHI, for example, sought a service offering military-style speedboats for autonomous maritime evacuation out of New York and sea voyages from New York to Venezuela, a country whose de facto government enjoys friendly relations with the Iran. KHAZEIN researched the travel routes from Victim-1’s residence to a Brooklyn waterfront neighborhood, the location of Victim-1’s residence in relation to Venezuela, and the location of Victim-1’s residence by compared to Tehran.

The FARAHANI-led network also targeted victims in other countries, including victims in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, and worked to secure similar surveillance of those victims.

BAHADORIFAR is originally from Iran and currently resides in California. BAHADORIFAR has provided financial and other services from the United States to Iranian residents and entities, including to KHAZEIN, since at least or around 2015, including accessing the United States financial system and financial institutions through the use of card accounts, and volunteered to manage US business interests on behalf of KHAZEIN. Among other things, BAHADORIFAR made payment to a private investigator for the surveillance of Victim-1 on behalf of KHAZEIN. BAHADORIFAR is not charged with participating in the kidnapping plot, but allegedly provided financial services which supported the plot and is charged with conspiring to violate sanctions against Iran, commit bank fraud and electronics and money laundering. BAHADORIFAR is also responsible for structuring cash deposits totaling over approximately $ 445,000.

* * *

ALIREZA SHAVAROGHI FARAHANI, 50, MAHMOUD KHAZEIN, 42, KIYA SADEGHI, 35, and OMID NOORI, 45, all Iranians, were each charged with: (1) kidnapping conspiracy, punishable by a maximum penalty of life imprisonment (Count One), (2) conspiracy to violate the law on international emergency economic powers and sanctions against the Iranian government, punishable by up to 20 years in prison (count two), (3) conspiracy to commit banking and electronic fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison (count three) and (4) conspiracy to launder money, punishable by maximum of 20 years in prison (count four). NILOUFAR BAHADORIFAR, 46, of California, is charged on counts two, three and four, and is further charged with structuring (count five), carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The potential maximum sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and provided here for informational purposes only, as any convictions of the defendants will be determined by Judge Abrams.

BAHADORIFAR was arrested on charges contained in an underlying indictment on July 1, 2021, and was brought to trial by Judge Abrams on that indictment on July 8, 2021. FARAHANI, KHAZEIN, SADEGHI and NOORI are still on the run.

Ms Strauss praised the exceptional investigative work of the FBI’s New York Field Office’s Counterintelligence-Cyber ​​Division and the New York FBI’s Iranian Threat Task Force. Ms. Strauss also thanked the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and NYPD Intelligence Bureau, the FBI Los Angeles Field Office Orange County Resident Agency, and the Department of Justice National Security Division, Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, for their assistance.

This case is being handled by the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit of the Bureau. Assistant US Prosecutors Michael D. Lockard, Jacob H. Gutwillig, and Matthew JC Hellman lead the prosecution, with the assistance of Prosecutor Nathan Swinton of the Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

The charges in the indictment are only charges, and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the previous indictment and the description of the previous indictment set out here are allegations only, and each fact described should be treated as an allegation.

