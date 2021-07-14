UK MP suspends foreign aid from Boris Johnson, despite backlash – POLITICO





London MPs officially supported Boris Johnson’s suspension of foreign aid after a failed revolt by prominent Conservatives, including Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

The Prime Minister’s parliamentary majority was reduced to 35, with 333 in favor and 298 against a move to cut foreign development spending from 0.7% of national income to 0.5% of national income.

Twenty-four Conservatives voted against the government, including in May. former International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell; National Defense Commission Chairman Tobias Ellwood; former Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Hunt; and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

Foreign aid funds were cut without any changes to the law after Johnson argued that current law permits such measures and that the target could be temporarily missed in exceptional circumstances.

However, the government has been severely criticized for not giving Congressmen, including Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, an opportunity to ratify new spending quotas.

This led to a vote on Tuesday and Rishi Sunak by the UK’s public spending watchdog promising to raise the aid budget back to 0.7% when the UK expects the UK will not borrow to cover its day-to-day spending and basic funding. This led to the Prime Minister’s proposal to drive out the rebels. debt.

“This decision is not an absolute denial of our global responsibility,” Sunak said in the House of Representatives.

Ahead of the vote, 14 undecided Conservative MPs published a letter in POLITICO’s London Playbook, convincing Sunak’s pledge to support the government. Another uprising Conservative former cabinet minister, Damian Green, told Times Radio that some lawmakers had been offered office in return for their support, but fiscal disputes appear to have played a key role in suppressing the rebellion.

The 0.5% level means that $10 billion will be put into aid this year, about $4 billion less than the original promise had been kept.

Speaking of Sunak’s proposed compromise, May told MPs that it could take four to five years to meet the Treasury’s tests, and when she broke the party whip for the first time in her career, the government gave the world’s poorest He was accused of turning his back.

Upon hearing this news, NGOs responded with disappointment. Romilly Greenhill, UK Director of the ONE Campaign, said: Today’s result is an unnecessary retreat from the global arena enforced by the Treasury at the exact moment the UK needs to show its leadership.

WaterAids Tim Wainwright predicted that cuts would cost hundreds of thousands of lives.” And former Conservative Prime Minister John Major said the Johnson administration “should be ashamed of that decision.”

He added: “I feel like I can afford to buy a ‘country yacht’ that no one wants or needs, while at the same time helping some of the most miserable and needy people in the world. This is not the conservatism I admit. This is a stamp from Little England, not Great Britain.”

This article has been updated to include more details about the voting and reactions to it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-mps-back-boris-johnsons-foreign-aid-cut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos