US announces ordinance arrives this week on border asylum restrictions





FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week on how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has barred people from seeking the asylum at the borders of nations, a justice ministry lawyer said on Tuesday. .

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz’s comment at a hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border.

Stoltz told a federal judge that the CDC will issue a new order regarding the children by the end of the week. He will revise a Biden administration policy announced in February that exempts children crossing alone from the asylum ban.

Stoltz did not provide further details on the changes during a hearing into a lawsuit that Texas has brought to force enforcement of the public health order that the administration of former President Donald Trumps has used to quickly deport people from the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government attorney said the CDC’s order this week will largely render Texas’ arguments moot. He did not give details and CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the agency had nothing more to add at this time.

The CDC, in a three-paragraph order signed by its director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, on February 11, exempted unaccompanied children from being deported to Mexico until an upcoming public health reassessment, which doesn’t has not yet been published. Texas argues in its lawsuit that the administration’s justification was insufficient.

Higher COVID-19 vaccination rates have put increasing pressure on the Biden administration to lift the public health order that has always been intended as a temporary measure during the pandemic. While the administration has exempted unaccompanied children, some families and almost all adults traveling alone are often deported from the United States to Mexico within two hours with no opportunity to seek asylum.

The Associated Press reported last year that then-vice president Mike Pence ordered the CDC to use emergency powers to effectively seal the borders of the Americas, effectively overturning scientists from the agency who said there was no evidence the action would slow COVID-19.

Lifting the ban could prompt more people to travel to the border to seek asylum at a time when the United States is under increasing pressure. The United Nations refugee agency reported last month that the United States was again the top destination for asylum seekers in 2020, with around 250,000 new claims filed, more than twice as many as the Germany, second.

Texas, which has the busiest corridor for illegal border crossings, is seeking a court order forcing the federal government to end what State Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called the no -de facto application of the asylum ban. Reitz argued that the Biden administration’s posture threatens the health and safety of all Texans.

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman has asked Stoltz about the timing of the new order and asked the government to notify him as soon as it is released. Pittman did not rule on the injunction request but said he would render a decision as quickly as possible.

Spagat reported from San Diego.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

