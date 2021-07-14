The UK public must get people’s dividends to achieve their green goals | Environment





According to the most detailed blueprint for a green transition to date, the UK public should receive a multi-billion-pound dividend as part of a national push to achieve its net zero-emission goal and restore nature.

Free public transport, more green space, and funding for home improvement are at the heart of a landmark report that proposes one of the biggest advances on the fairness agenda since the NHS was founded.

The 70,000-word bipartisan Environmental Justice Commission’s manifesto states that leveling must be at the heart of efforts to decarbonize the UK economy so that policies can gain broad public support.

Author Lawmakers, citizen juries, business executives, union leaders and members of the Public Policy Institute said they had learned from France’s Gilles Zaun (yellow vest) protests that a fuel tax hike would provoke a backlash if perceived as unfair. . Instead, they cite Canada as an example of redistributing carbon tax revenues among its citizens. In the UK, they say it should be in the form of grants and support for better well-being.

Greens MP and co-chair of the committee, Caroline Lucas, saw similarities with the creation of the NHS in terms of possible societal impacts.

In terms of breadth, I don’t think we’ve ever seen it go all-out like this. Fairness drives suggestions, not options. This is what makes it different, she said. The NHS has emerged from the ravages of World War II and learned that health is what really matters. In the same way this [green transition plan] It could be a positive legacy as we emerge from the worst of the Covid pandemic. The pandemic has shown what governments can do when they make choices and have a collective view of risk. They housed the homeless and prioritized public health and welfare, at least for a brief moment, over profits and GDP. One of the things I’ve learned from Covid is that governments can do great things.

After 18 months of deliberation by policymakers and citizens across the UK where the Tees Valley and County Durham Aberdeenshire, South Wales Valleys and Thurrock of Essex are expected to be most affected, the final report shows that the UK is currently not guaranteeing cost savings. I can’t. The benefits of a net zero transition will be shared fairly.

To address this, the authors propose a set of policies that will ensure fundamental changes in the national economic model and improve people’s daily lives.

Highlights include:

Add 30 billion per year of public investment to a low-carbon economy by at least 2030.

Similar to the government’s Help to Buy initiative, the new GreenGO initiative, worth $7.5 billion per year, serves as a financial one-stop shop to help homes transition from heating, home insulation and transportation to green alternatives.

Upgrade local public transport and make it free for all users across the UK by 2030 and a first step in free bus travel by 2025.

Introducing the 3 x 30 x 300 rule for local planning to ensure that at least 3 natural features are visible in all new homes, that all neighborhoods have at least 30% tree canopy cover, and that no new homes are more than 300 m away from accessible green space. .

Empowering businesses to transition while providing workers in high-carbon industries like oil and gas the right to retrain for new, low-carbon jobs.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland (Wales already has this in place), permanent UK-wide climate and nature assemblies are established with welfare legislation for future generations to ensure that all business and policy decisions take into account long-term implications.

Involve the community to ensure that policies reflect local priorities. This includes giving local authorities new powers over economic strategies and giving the public a direct voice over how local budgets are spent.

The authors said they were inspired by discussions with a citizen jury. The Id highlight is that this is optimism. Another co-chair and former South Tannett Conservative MP Laura Sandys said that whenever we put a policy into action, we have to ask whether it’s better health, lower energy costs in the long run or a more sustainable diet that can return to citizens.

Funding for the initiative will come from carbon taxes and current low-interest-rate borrowings, the authors said. Leeds Central Labor Representative and former Environment Minister Hilary Benn said the cost of not taking action would be much greater, as the devastating heatwaves in western Canada and the United States show. He highlighted the benefits of upgrading public transport and replacing gas boilers, including the potential for job creation.

Climate and natural crises are far greater than epidemics. We will need the same kind of leadership from the government, he said. This is not a difficult transition that will bring you pain. We know what the goal is. The question is how to do it and how to take people with us and make a better country. This is what we are trying to answer in this report.

Luke Murphy, director of the Environmental Justice Commission, said the issue is now urgent. The debate is no longer about the goal, he said, but about how to deliver it. The biggest gap is the policy gap. The next 10 years are absolutely critical. If we invest now and introduce the right rules and objectives, it will send clear market signals and accelerate the transition. There is a possibility that we can get there sooner than 2050. But this requires public support. This is why fairness should be key.

