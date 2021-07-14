Asia-Pacific stocks mostly fall after warmer-than-expected US inflation report





SINGAPORE Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly down in trading on Wednesday following a warmer-than-expected US inflation report released overnight.

The Shanghai composite in mainland China lost 0.82% in the afternoon while the Shenzhen component fell 0.379%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.58%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27% while the Topix index remained flat. South Korea’s Kospi plunged 0.35%.

Meanwhile, the Australian S & P / ASX 200 was up 0.12%.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan fell 0.28%.

In other developments, Singapore’s economy grew 14.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, official leading estimates showed Wednesday. It was slightly above economists’ expectations for a 14.2% year-on-year jump, according to a Reuters poll.

Still, the economy contracted 2% from the previous quarter, Singapore’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The Straits Times Index in Singapore lost 0.18% in trade on Wednesday.

CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends:

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 107.39 points to 34,888.79 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.35% to 4,369.21. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.38% to 14,677.65.

The losses in the United States came after the US Department of Labor announced on Tuesday that in June inflation had risen at its fastest rate in nearly 13 years. Consumer prices rose 5.4% in June from the previous year, the largest monthly increase since August 2008.

New Zealand dollar surges

The New Zealand dollar jumped 1% on Wednesday to $ 0.7015. The gains came after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced a reduction in the current level of monetary stimulus, with additional asset purchases under the large-scale asset purchase program to be halted by here July 23.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.723 after recently rising from 92.4.

The Japanese yen was trading at 110.48 per dollar, lower than levels around 110 against the greenback seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.7458, below the levels of around $ 0.75 seen yesterday.

Oil prices fell in the afternoon of trading hours in Asia, with futures on international benchmark Brent crude slipping 0.31% to $ 76.25 a barrel. US crude futures fell 0.43% to $ 74.93 per barrel.

