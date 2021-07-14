UK lenders urge to maintain support for businesses and households





Watchers of the UK financial system have urged the UK’s largest lenders to maintain support for businesses and households today.

The Financial Policy Committee “continues to determine that it is in the collective interest of banks to support viable and productive businesses, rather than defending the capital ratio and avoiding the use of buffers by reducing lending,” the Financial Policy Committee said in a report published on Tuesday. .

The committee urged banks to continue lending even after they passed the stress-test scenario. Conditions included in the stress test included the UK unemployment rate peaking at less than 12% and real estate prices plummeting by 33%.

“Based on the interim results of the test, the FPC continues to determine that the Bank of England as a whole is resilient to economic shocks that are far more severe than the current economic projections of the MPC and have sufficient capital to continue supporting UK households and businesses. I said if it was significantly worse than expected.

“The FPC expects banks to use every element of their capital buffer as needed to support the economy through the recovery.”

The UK’s leading lenders have a grade 1 ratio of common stock (a key measure of bank strength) at nearly 16%, more than three times higher than before the global financial crisis.

The bank was able to resume normal shareholder distribution after a strong performance in a recent stress test.

“As the economic outlook improves and government-backed plans come to an end, the ability and willingness of banks to continue lending will be necessary for a strong recovery,” the FPC added.

