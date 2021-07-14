US accuses four of conspiracy to kidnap journalist critical of Iran Censorship news





US prosecutors have indicted four Iranians, suspected of being intelligence operatives, with plotting to kidnap a New York journalist who was critical of Tehran, according to a Justice Department indictment.

While the indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, did not name the target of the plot, Reuters news agency confirmed the person to be Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who contributed to the service and reporting. in Persian language from Voice of Americas (VOA). on human rights issues in Iran.

Asked by Reuters to confirm that Alinejad was the target of the plot, the Justice Department (DoJ) declined to comment.

According to the indictment, the four Iranians hired private investigators under false pretenses to monitor the anonymous reporter in Brooklyn, filming the family and home of the victims as part of a plot to remove the person from the area. country.

The four defendants planned to take their victim by force to Iran, where the fate of the victims would have been uncertain at best, said U.S. lawyer Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York.

In a statement posted on its website, the DoJ identified the suspects as Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, also known as Vezerat Salimi and Haj Ali, 50; Mahmoud Khazein, 42 years old; Kiya Sadeghi, 35 years old; and Omid Noori, 45, all Iranians.

According to the indictment, Farahani is an Iranian intelligence official who resides in Iran. Khazein, Sadeghi and Noori are members of the Iranian secret service who also reside in Iran and work under Farahani. They have reportedly plotted the kidnapping of journalists since at least June 2020.

Deputy Director Alan E Kohler Jr, of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said the Iranian government had asked a number of state actors to carry out the kidnapping.

We will use all the tools at our disposal to aggressively investigate the foreign activities of agents who conspire to kidnap an American citizen simply because the Iranian government does not endorse the victims’ criticism of the regime.

California resident Niloufar Bahadorifar, also known as Nellie Bahadorifar, 46, is believed to have provided financial services in support of the conspiracy.

This is not the first time that Iranian agents have been accused of targeting Iranian dissidents.

In December 2020, Turkey arrested 11 people involved in the kidnapping and trafficking to Iran of a wanted Iranian dissident in a deadly 2018 attack in southwest Iran.

Habib Chaab, a separatist leader of Iranian Arab descent, was drugged and kidnapped by a network working for the Iranian intelligence services after being tricked into flying to Turkey by an Iranian intelligence agent, according to a senior Turkish official .

The United States also alleged that Iranian diplomats were behind the murder of Iranian dissident Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in the Turkish city of Istanbul in November 2019. Two senior Turkish officials told Reuters that the murder had been provoked by two intelligence officers from the Iranian consulate. in the largest city in the country.

State of shock

Reached by phone Tuesday after the publication of the indictment, Alinejad, also known as Masoumeh Alinejad, said she was in shock.

She said she has been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the agency approached her eight months ago with photographs taken by the plotters.

They showed me that the Islamic Republic had come closer, she said.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney General Announces Kidnapping Conspiracy Charges Against Iranian Intelligence Officer and Members of Iranian Intelligence Network https://t.co/[email protected] @NewYorkFBI pic.twitter.com/mfYYhHffYm

U.S. Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 13, 2021

Alinejad said she drew Iran’s ire by publicizing Iranian women protesting laws requiring headscarves, as well as accounts of Iranians killed in the 2019 protests.

Alinejad said FBI agents took her and her husband to a series of shelters while they investigated the case.

She said she was still in shock after reading the indictment.

I can’t believe I’m not even safe in America, she said.

The Quincy Institute identifies Alinejad as a US government entrepreneur outside of her work as a presenter, writer and reporter for VOAs Persian Service.

Alinejad reportedly received more than $ 305,000 in contracts for his work at VOA Persia between May 2015 and September 10, 2019, according to the Quincy Institute, a Washington, DC-based think tank.

News of the plot also comes as Iran announced on Tuesday that it was holding prisoner exchange talks with the United States in an effort to secure the release of Iranians held in American prisons and other places. countries for violating US sanctions.

Negotiations are underway on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will release more information if the Iranian prisoners are released and the interests of the country are protected and the talks are successful, the said. government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

