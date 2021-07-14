



Ministers are resisting calls for a lower VAT on green home improvement, despite pleas from MPs and builders, as ministers prepare to formulate a national strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from home heating.

UK home heating accounts for around 14% of UK greenhouse gas emissions, and that figure has changed little over the past decade. This year, ministers scrapped the green housing subsidy, a plan to subsidize insulation and low-carbon heating systems in just six months. As a result, the UK had no plans to build homes in line with the government’s promise to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy is preparing a new thermal and building policy to address this issue, which could finally be released this week. However, the Treasury appears to intend to omit the heart of the strategy, which is backed by Congressmen, the construction industry, green experts and activists.

In response to the Guardian’s request to consider reducing VAT for green home improvement in this letter, Treasury Secretary Jesse Norman wrote last month: The government has no plans to change the VAT treatment for energy saving materials at this time.

Norman argued that: I have an intentional change in behavior [following a cut in VAT on green home improvements] It does not apply in practice. For example, even if a heat pump is rated 0 for VAT, this will still not bridge the price gap with gas boilers. If so, other ways to encourage the use of heat pumps are more appropriate.

Adrian Ramsey, president of the MCS Charitable Foundation, who sent the letter, said many people are putting off making these improvements because of the additional cost of VAT.

In October 2019, the government increased the VAT rate from 5% to 20% for the installation of many solar panels, especially solar panels with batteries, and various low-carbon products, including domestic wind turbine systems, heat pumps and insulation. If the material price exceeds 60% of the installation cost, a higher rate is applied, and partly exempted according to social needs such as nursing homes.

Homeowners who want to renovate their homes to green standards will also be charged 20% VAT on the cost of doing so, while new construction will be charged zero VAT. For example, in one case cited by MCS, the conversion of a former Department of Defense residence in East Meon, Hampshire into an ecotourism site cost $1.2 million, of which $200,000 was in VAT.

Ramsey, a charity promoting adoption of low-carbon technology, said, “The government wants to encourage everyone to take energy-efficient measures, renovate their homes, and change their heating systems to zero-carbon options like heat pumps, but make homes energy efficient up to 20% VAT for

The current tax rate of 20% VAT on the cost of retrofitting of eco-projects shows how the tax system works against the retrofit agenda and actively encourages developers and others towards a demolition and reconstruction route with a 0% VAT tax rate. [but] Instead of storing carbon, it releases it.

The influential parliamentary selection committee also called for a VAT cut on green housing improvements in February.

The heat and building strategy is expected to solve the stubborn problem of moving people from gas boilers to heat pumps and insulating the UK’s outdated housing stock. Over the past decade, the government has failed to significantly increase the high emissions from homes in the UK.

The problem was added by the refusal of ministers to set stricter building standards for new homes. This means that even a million new homes built in recent years will need renovations.

Ed Matthews, campaign director at think tank E3G, said the government must take a series of steps to make UK homes greener, including introducing new insulation programs, cutting stamp duty on green homes and green mortgages.

He said: Achieving net zero would require an average of 1 million household renovations per year, including replacing gas boilers and insulating walls, floors and roofs. The only way to make this possible is to launch a major green housing infrastructure program and provide generous subsidies and tax cuts to make it affordable for everyone. Investing in green housing is the single most effective action the Treasury can take to raise standards, reduce emissions, boost the UK economy and create jobs across the UK.

A government spokesperson said: The UK is at the forefront of the fight against climate change. We are helping low-income households transition to net zero as a result of government policy. Energy rates today are lower than in 2010. As we transition from fossil fuel boilers to more efficient alternatives that can lower overall energy costs, we will use targeted measures to encourage the transition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/14/uk-ministers-resist-calls-to-reduce-vat-on-green-home-improvements

