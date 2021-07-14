Gender equality in UK corporate boards will not be possible by 2036: a study





10,000 hours | Digital Vision | Getty Images

Gender equality on UK corporate boards has been thwarted in the aftermath of the pandemic, and new research suggests it will now take another four years to achieve.

A report released on Wednesday by consulting firm The Pipeline assessed the situation for the FTSE 350, which includes companies listed on two major UK stock indices: the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

The projected year for gender equality on the boards of these UK-listed companies has increased by four years to 2036.

“The pandemic has provided an opportunity to drive meaningful change, but instead we have stepped back and the prospects for women to advance to senior positions in the FTSE 350 company look more bleak than ever,” the company said in a statement.

According to Pipeline’s Women Count report, companies with more than 50% women on their boards experienced a 21.2% profit margin. On the other hand, the profits of companies without women on the executive board fell by 17.5%.

The consulting firm said: “If companies continue to actively ignore the importance of gender diversity at the top, the UK will suffer financially and will struggle to recover quickly from the pandemic.”

Other agencies have previously warned of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on gender equality, and many researchers have noted that more diverse representation on company boards often correlates with more successful businesses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for example, said in October that women were the most at risk of the economic crisis. At the time, the fund emphasized that while women account for the largest share of childcare, they are more likely to work in fields that have been disrupted by social constraints.

The IMF has also asked the government to take action to address gender inequality.

“That’s why it’s so important to engage in targeted policy interventions so that they don’t lead to the continued widening of gender inequality,” Damiano Sandri, deputy director of the IMF’s research department, told CNBC at the time. .

“An important policy measure that could be used, for example, is to give people access to parental leave, and I am using people because of course we want to give women the opportunity to take parental leave. But we also need To ensure that men can equally share the burden of caring for children while they are away from school,” Sandri explained.

