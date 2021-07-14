Democrats in the US Senate agree to $ 3.5 billion for budget reconciliation bill





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US President Joe Bidens gave a boost on Tuesday to Senate Democrats who agreed on a $ 3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a resolution budget that will soon be debated, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. .

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure deal, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, June 24 2021. REUTERS / Tom Brenner / File Photo

We came to an agreement, Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door discussions involving Democrats from the Senate Budget Committee and White House officials. Republicans did not participate in these negotiations.

You add that to the $ 600 billion of a bipartisan plan and you get $ 4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden asked of us, Schumer said.

Schumer was referring to ongoing work on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure bill totaling $ 1.2 trillion, of which nearly $ 600 billion is said to be in new spending. This bill would fund the reconstruction of roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure, as well as the expansion of broadband Internet service to many rural areas of the United States.

Democratic and Republican negotiators on the bipartisan measure also reported progress late in the day.

Schumer said the $ 3.5 trillion deal, which has yet to be approved by the 50-member Senate Democratic caucus, would include a significant expansion of the Medicare health care program for the elderly – a priority target of the Chairman of the Budget Committee, Bernie Sanders.

The Medicare expansion, Schumer said, will include coverage for dental, hearing and vision care.

Further details were expected Wednesday.

Biden will travel to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Schumer said, to have lunch with Senate Democrats and discuss the difficult road ahead to advance emerging legislation.

Senator Mark Warner, a moderate Democratic member of the budget panel, said the deal includes provisions to pay the $ 3.5 trillion in infrastructure spending in full, but he did not elaborate.

The Senate’s 50 Republicans are unlikely to back the broader infrastructure effort, likely leaving Democrats to pursue adoption on their own as part of a budget reconciliation process that circumvents a rule requiring at least 60 votes to advance the legislation in the chamber of 100 members.

Biden called for increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy to help fund the initiatives.

While Senate Democrats did not detail the tax increases that would be part of this effort, Sanders said: The rich and big business are going to pay their fair share of taxes so we can protect working families from this country.

Republicans oppose any backsliding in tax cuts, which were made in their 2017 tax reform bill, to fund Bidens’ infrastructure initiatives.

Liberal Democrats, including Sanders, were looking for a much larger infrastructure effort, which various lawmakers have described costing between $ 6 trillion and $ 10,000 billion.

But Biden and moderate Democrats in Congress lowered those expectations amid complaints from Republicans about the large government spending adopted this year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulate the economy.

Despite the lower spending level than Sanders wanted, he embraced the plan saying it came at a pivotal moment in American history.

With a nod to the climate change programs that should be included in the infrastructure package, Sanders said: “Today we begin the process of making this great country the global leader in the transformation of our energy system.

TWO-WAY APPROACH

Democrats aim to push through Biden’s sweeping infrastructure proposals in two phases: the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion bill here that focuses on physical infrastructure like roads and bridges and Bill 3, $ 5 trillion which focuses on home care for the elderly and children, climate change and other non-traditional “human infrastructure”.

He would advance to Congress with only Democratic votes in a maneuver known as “reconciliation here.”

As part of Schumers ‘two-way plan to advance Bidens’ broad infrastructure investment goals, the Senate would aim to approve the bipartisan $ 1.2 trillion bill before taking a hiatus in August. It would also pass a budget resolution providing the framework for Democratic legislation this fall on the $ 3.5 trillion measure.

Senate negotiators on the bipartisan bill, including Republican Senator Rob Portman, said an evening of negotiations helped move forward on the measure. They added that a Thursday deadline has been set to resolve many of the remaining disagreements, including how to fund the cost of the bill.

PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR THE PLAN

An Ipsos poll conducted this month for Reuters found that most Americans want the kind of infrastructure improvements included in the plan pursued by Biden and the Congressional Democrats.

The national opinion poll conducted Wednesday and Thursday found that 84% of adults in the United States support a government spending plan that would repair or replace aging ports, railways, bridges and highways.

Seventy-six percent supported investment in home care for the elderly or disabled, 74% supported extending high-speed Internet access to all Americans, and 69% supported replacing all lead pipes in the United States.

When asked how to pay for what could be a multi-trillion-dollar effort from Washington, 64% said they would support a tax hike for top-earning Americans, while 27% said said they would oppose such a tax increase. Only 37% said they were willing to personally pay more taxes to help fund a government infrastructure plan.

The Ipsos poll collected responses from 1,004 adults and the results had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-infrastructure/us-senate-democrats-agree-to-35-trln-for-budget-reconciliation-bill-idUSKBN2EJ2G4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos