UK inflation surges to 2.5% in June





The UK inflation rate rose to 2.5% in June, well above expectations and pressured the Bank of England to take inflation more seriously.

The rise was widespread last month, the Bureau of Statistics said, challenging the BoE’s view that any increase in inflation above its 2% target would be “temporary”.

Higher-than-expected inflation for the third straight month, from 0.4% in February, indicates businesses have responded to coronavirus deregulation in an effort to secure profits.

Economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.2% from 2.1% in May. ONS said the sharp rise in the consumer price index was broadly based across most goods and services.

Jonathan Athow, deputy director of national statistics at ONS, said: “The uptrend was widespread, for example, driven by increased prices for used cars and food with reports of increased demand.”

Inflation in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was the highest in June since August 2018.

The BoE predicts inflation will peak at around 3% in late 2021, and the sharp rise in prices in the second quarter will increase further in the fall when temporarily lower VAT rates on lodging are removed.

These increases will put pressure on the BoE’s view that the price surge is temporary.

Paul Dales, UK chief economist at Capital Economics, said inflation would be bigger than what would happen if it returned to normal after the pandemic. This “means real price inflation is also happening,” he said.

Dales also agreed that while inflation is likely to grow to 4% by the end of the year, inflation is likely to ease in 2022, allowing the BoE to keep tightening with exceptionally loose monetary policy during an uncomfortable period.

Used car prices, like the United States, have pointed to used car prices as a driver of inflation this year, and while buyers are looking for used cars as an alternative to new cars, car production has been severely hit by a global semiconductor shortage.

ONS said some price increases have temporary factors, such as increased gasoline pump costs linked to higher commodity prices, and some prices returning to normal after temporary price cuts during the pandemic.

While most economists share the view that the BoE will curb rising inflation, James Sproule, chief economist at Handelsbanken in the UK, said the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee should consider how persistently it underestimated rising inflation this year.

“It’s important to remember that as recently as February of this year, inflation was 0.4% on an annualized basis, and there was talk of negative interest rates. All long gone and forgotten,” Sproule added. MPC takes rising inflation more seriously.

“We should consider starting the release of quantitative easing from at least this fall, and various opinions on MPC should be preserved,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/92e87e48-1618-4283-b247-52dcf70dde45 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos