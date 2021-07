Mayorkas to Cubans, Haitians: do not come to the USA

Mayorka’s message comes amid relentless protests in Cuba calling for an end to the 62-year-old dictatorship and the recent assassination of the President of Haiti.

The Biden administration has expressed solidarity with the thousands of Cubans demonstrating on the Communist-ruled island, but has so far not shared any concrete plans or policies to help them. On Sunday, a delegation of American officials visited Haiti to discuss the Haitian governments’ request for assistance following the assassination of the president.

Anti-government protesters march through Havana, Cuba on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of several cities in Cuba to protest against food shortages and high food prices. (AP Photo / Eliana Aponte) | Eliana Aponte / AP Photo

Many migrants attempting to reach the United States by sea have died on this dangerous trek over the years. In recent weeks, 20 migrants have died at sea, Mayorkas said.

So far, the United States has not seen an influx of Cuban or Haitian migrants by sea, Mayorkas said. But the US Coast Guard has deployed officials to monitor the situation by air and sea in the Strait of Florida and the Caribbean Sea, he said.

Any migrant intercepted at sea, regardless of nationality, will not be allowed to enter the United States, Mayorkas said.

In FY2021, 470 Cubans and 313 Haitians were intercepted at sea, compared to 49 Cubans and 430 Haitians in FY2020, Mayorkas said.

In May, Mayorkas announced the designation of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, a designation that allows Haitians who were present in the United States at the time of the announcement to obtain legal status for 18 months. Mayorkas stressed on Tuesday that the TPS for Haitians is not an immigration program and only benefits those who are already in the United States in May.

The Biden administration is evaluating parole programs that would help Cubans and Haitians in their home countries who wish to migrate, Mayorkas said, noting that the Trump administration has ended such programs. President Joe Biden, on the campaign trail, vowed to reinstate the Cuban family reunification parole program, but six months into his term he failed to do so.

Some Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, have expressed concern that the Cuban government will begin to encourage mass migration to the United States as it did in 1994, when Cuba last saw both large-scale protests. However, US-Cuban experts say the level of migration by sea is less likely to occur this time around, given that Washington no longer has an immigration policy in place that welcomes Cubans when they reach the American soil.

