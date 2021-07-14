How DOD plans to approach the cloud differently outside the United States





Written by Jackson Barnett July 13, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Department of Defense wants cloud computing to take care of everything from back office tasks to battlefield operations. But there are significant additional hurdles with how it gets to the cloud in regions outside of the Americas.

The DOD process to overcome these obstacles was outlined in a new strategy released in May. The department shed new light on FedScoop on exactly how it will execute on the technical and resource-intensive hurdles involved in getting from the cloud to the so-called “tactical edge”.

Cloud computing can help solve today’s national defense challenges, but its real potential is to solve tomorrow’s challenges, the strategy says. Collaboration in these areas, increasingly enabled by high-tech, software-driven solutions, must occur at the global point of need, at the tactical edge and in combat.

The department wants more cloud and data storage capacities in the areas where it operates to enable multi-domain operations: the ability to transmit data between airplanes, ground vehicles and any other platform in combat, which will rely on the ability to expand networks with cloud storage capabilities. to turn that data into actionable information. By having cloud computing capabilities in the field, military operations have more of a technical backbone to support this type of fast data transfer and the computing power to analyze that data.

Physical challenges

The harsh environments in which the military often operates present a series of challenges for computers that often require carefully controlled configurations. A solution that the DOD says is looking for smaller machines that consume less energy.

“OCONUS Cloud Strategy recognizes that space and power are limited as the locations will be hosted in US controlled military locations that are treated like US soil. This approach is necessary to avoid all data sovereignty issues with a host country, ”a DOD spokesperson told FedScoop.

The hardware that forms the IT backbone must also be mobile, as the DOD is constantly changing its operations.

“The rapid pace of advancement in mobile cloud computing capabilities creates the belief that a mobile cloud could be managed like any other set of forward-deployed resources, such as airplanes, ships or battalions. ‘infantry,’ the spokesperson said.

Not only must physical hardware be mobile, but the elasticity of data processing is critical. With unsuspecting data surges possible in an environment where the military is expected to respond quickly, the ability of systems to scale to meet demand is one of the cloud benefits the military wants to leverage.

“Likewise, the data capacity requirements will be very elastic and tied to the mission objectives. One of the core values ​​of the commercial cloud is that it has freed business enterprises from having to plan and buy against the largest but isolated compute peaks. Building on the above, as mission demands increase and more resources are deployed in theater, a planned expansion of data and compute capacity can accompany these units, ”said the carrier. word of the DOD.

The challenges of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is also complicated when cloud hardware is outside the boundaries of U.S. DOD regulations, sensitive data must be kept on U.S. soil, as foreign internet connections and easier access to hardware is a ripe target for IT professionals. attackers. But the solution, according to the DOD, will be similar to how the department wants to protect its networks and cloud capabilities in the United States.

“The principles and pillars of the Zero Trust Strategy and the Department’s Reference Architecture will guide the implementation of all cloud-based services deployed by the department, regardless of their physical location. This applies to both assets deployed by CONUS and OCONUS, ”the spokesperson said.

Zero Trust is a network architecture based on the principle that each user is granted “zero” trust and does not have the freedom to roam a network just because they have credentials. This framework is designed to segment networks in order to stop attackers crossing the first line of defense, whether inside or outside the United States.

All the challenges that OCONUS cloud operations face are also addressed with human resources. The DOD plans to deploy teams of engineers and cloud experts in the field to set up and run the unique technology.

“By way of illustration, instead of bringing hard drives back to CONUS for processing due to bandwidth limitations, the strategy calls for the deployment of research teams to explore new ways of processing this data closer to the tactical periphery. These focused research and development efforts are intended to lead to advancements in capabilities that may very well require a faster technology refresh cycle, ”the spokesperson said.

