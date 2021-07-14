S&P 500 hits record high as Powell says Fed will maintain accommodative policy





The S&P 500 hit a new intraday high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks that the central bank would not change its accommodative monetary policies yet.

The broad index traded about 0.4% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 115 points, or 0.33%. The Nasdaq Composite added about 0.5%, boosted by gains in tech stocks. Apple shares hit an all-time high.

“Markets have gotten very used to ‘low rates for longer’ and Powell’s comments today don’t necessarily change that,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “The reality is that the Fed has to deal with whatever happens.”

Powell will say in his required semi-annual testimony to Congress on Wednesday that the central bank can wait before starting to ease its bond purchases despite surging inflation numbers, according to remarks released before his testimony. In his prepared statement, Powell said he still expects inflation to moderate.

“At our June meeting, the committee discussed the economy’s progress towards our goals since we adopted our asset purchase guidance last December. Although it is still a long way from meeting the standard of “substantial progress”, participants expect progress to continue, “said in the prepared remarks.

The central bank chief is expected to speak to the House Financial Services Committee at noon ET. He is scheduled to testify before the Senate on Thursday.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell after Powell’s remarks, continuing to decline in recent months. Yields fell even as the June producer price reading showed higher-than-expected inflation. This follows the biggest jump in the consumer price index since 2008, released on Tuesday.

Investors also assessed second-quarter earnings reports from major banks and other large corporations on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank of America fell after reporting second-quarter revenue of $ 21.6 billion, just below Refinitiv’s estimate of $ 21.8 billion. Low interest rates pushed net interest income down 6%, the bank said.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, on Wednesday morning reported earnings and earnings that exceeded expectations. BlackRock shares fell after the bell.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo shares each rose after both companies reported better-than-expected second quarter results.

Shares of Delta Air Lines posted modest gains after reporting their first quarterly profit of $ 652 million since 2019, boosted by federal aid. The airline also said domestic demand for leisure had fully recovered and business travel increased in the quarter.

In total, 23 companies in the S&P 500 will release quarterly results this week and the second quarter results are expected to show a significant return from the depths of the pandemic. Profit growth is expected to total 64% year-over-year for the quarter, according to analyst estimates gathered by FactSet.

American Airlines shares surged after the carrier forecast better earnings and a smaller loss than its previous estimate for the second quarter. The company is expected to release its quarterly financial results on July 22.

UBS on Tuesday raised its S&P 500 target for December 2021 to 4,500, from a previous forecast of 4,400. The call is based on strong second-quarter earnings figures.

“We believe the bullish stock market remains on solid footing, thanks to huge consumer cash balances, increased business investment and an ever-accommodating Fed,” the company said in a note to clients.

The S&P 500 is up over 16% this year and over 36% in the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Apple shares gained in pre-marketing. Bloomberg reported Wednesday evening that Apple plans to increase production of new iPhones by 20% by 2021. JPMorgan has also added the tech giant to its priority list. The firm has raised its price target for Apple and expects the stock to gain 20% over the next 12 months.

The Dow Jones fell 107 points on Tuesday, or 0.3%, falling from a record high of nearly 35,000 on Monday. The S&P and Nasdaq Composite hit all-time intraday highs on Tuesday before relinquishing those gains and ultimately closing lower. The S&P 500 plunged 0.35%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.38%, each posting their first negative session in three.

The drop came after the Labor Department said inflation rose last month at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years. The consumer price index jumped 5.4% from a year earlier, which was above expectations of a 5% increase, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. However, given that a significant portion of the overall increase came from a jump in used car prices, some were quick to argue that inflation would likely be transient.

In the middle of a bearish day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 tech sector resisted the negative trend and closed at a new all-time high. The other 10 S&P sectors plunged, with real estate leading the losses.

The hot inflation report overshadowed the strong second quarter earnings reports. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs kicked off the earnings season on Tuesday, with both banks beating both upper and lower estimates. PepsiCo also exceeded estimates.

Major averages are still hovering around all-time highs, and Wall Street strategists are optimistic about what in the second half of 2021 as the economy continues to recover from Covid-19.

“After a year 2020 that we will never forget, we look into the second half of 2021, and even 2022, with optimism for the future,” said Burt White, CEO and CIO of LPL. “We believe we are at the start of the business cycle and the next recession is potentially years away.”

