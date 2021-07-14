Smithfield Foods stops slaughtering pigs at US plant





CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) – Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, has stopped slaughtering pigs in the ham capital of the United States, where the company was founded 85 years ago.

The completion of slaughter in Smithfield, Va. Is the latest reconfiguration of the company’s namesake plant and follows a months-long internal review of its east coast operations, Smithfield Foods said in a statement. .

The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group (0288.HK), is moving slaughter to some of its other 47 US facilities and spending $ 5 million to upgrade the Virginia plant to produce more bacon, ham and other pork products, said Keira Lombardo, administrative director.

Smithfield, Virginia is a tourist destination based on its history as the hometown of Smithfield Foods and has a museum showcasing the world’s oldest ham.

The company retooled the plant in 2019 to ship pig carcasses to China, the world’s largest pork consumer, and again last year to supply more pork to U.S. customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. meat companies have come under scrutiny during the pandemic as factory workers fell ill and died, and slaughterhouse closures have highlighted vulnerabilities in the chain. supply.

The Smithfield facility has the capacity to kill about 10,000 pigs per day, but has slaughtered about 7,000 to 7,500 pigs per day, said Steve Meyer, economist for consultancy Partners for Production Agriculture. He said there were fewer pigs along the east coast after the farms closed.

“Removing this plant probably doesn’t have much of an impact,” Meyer said. “This leaves us at ease as a country when it comes to pig supply relative to capacity this fall.”

East Coast pork supplier Maxwell Foods said last year it would shut down and filed a breach of contract complaint against Smithfield Foods.

Smithfield Foods, which on Friday appointed a new general manager, will reassign some of the 1,900 Virginia plant workers to the plant and a small number will have positions available at other locations, the company said.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Karishma Singh

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/smithfield-foods-stops-slaughtering-pigs-us-hometown-plant-2021-07-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos