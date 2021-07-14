56% of UK carriers considering operations move to EU to address border delays and driver shortages – Operations & Logistics





Brexit is creating more and more problems for carriers (Image: Fotolia)

Formal forms of storms, driver shortages and other Brexit problems threaten retail, food, agriculture and horticulture industries as transport demand surges 120% in 2021 and transporters consider moving to the EU to tackle the problem.

A study of transport industry leaders found that transport companies are facing challenges when working with various sectors post-Brexit, raising concerns that consumers will feel the cost of continuing supply chain problems. In light of the challenges, more than half (56%) of UK carriers are considering moving their operations to the EU.

Nearly a third (31%) say they should avoid working with the food and beverage industry because of increased inspection and control of certain products. Other sectors affected include livestock (25%), agriculture (25%), horticultural supply (19%) and retail (13%).

The situation is exacerbated by a surge in transport demand in the UK amid a shortage of up to 100,000 skilled drivers due to Brexit, Covid-19 and other factors. In the three months from March to May 2021, transportation demand growth more than doubled compared to the same period in 2019. In April 2021 alone, demand increased by 120% compared to April 2019.

The Post-Brexit 2021 Transporter Survey, conducted by professional returns platform Haulage Exchange, received feedback from business leaders of 16 of the UK’s top transport companies operating in the UK and Europe. They provide insight into how Brexit has impacted business, its far-reaching impact on employees and business plans, and the future of the industry.

This study presents increased challenges for UK shipping companies. Six months after the Brexit transition, 94% of UK transport companies said they were negatively impacted and were seeing a larger-than-expected Brexit aftershock.

The number of UK shipping companies that lost business due to Brexit rule changes rose to 69%. In December 2020, ahead of the Brexit deadline, it was 21%.

The Brexit change is disproportionately impacting small businesses in the UK, some of which rely on transport for their day-to-day operations. According to this study, since the 1 January 2021 Brexit transition, there is much less business between carriers and SMEs working together.

According to the study, 63% of transporters have small businesses and small export business (from UK to EU), while 56% of transporters have small businesses and small import business (EU to UK). This is twice the impact felt by multinational corporations (1,000+ employees). 38% of transporters do less business exporting from the UK and 25% less business importing into the UK.

What has had the biggest impact on UK carriers?

Inevitably, transporters are experiencing longer wait times at the border since Brexit. 81% say they are affected. To counter this, some companies are exploring alternative routes to the EU, and this long-distance movement affects half of all carriers surveyed. There are also more managers to complete before crossing borders, and 69% of businesses are experiencing this issue.

Around 56% of transporters said a decline in exports to the EU had affected their business, and half said their operations were affected by a decline in imports. We think UK shipping companies will be negatively impacted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internetretailing.net/operations-and-logistics/operations-and-logistics/56-of-uk-hauliers-considering-operations-move-to-the-eu-to-combat-border-delays-and-driver-shortages-23434

